iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders: the best deals in Australia

With a title such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can expect a price that will reflect the name. Though just because it’s the best Apple has to offer, it doesn’t mean you have to be completely out of pocket.

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone will go head-to-head for your pre-order, and that’s good news for those looking to pick up Apple’s latest flagship, particularly if you use a lot of data.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest model from Apple, stretching 6.7-inches of Super Retina XDR display. It’s fitting on this particular phone as you’ll want to see every detail on the camera which is, quite frankly, the best the brand has ever produced.

You’ll also notice the new design – which is a little reminiscent of an old one – but is made new again by its flat edges and outer Ceramic Shield. Apple promises that the Ceramic Shield makes the 12 Pro Max up to four times more damage resistant, and that’s got to do with it being made from surgical grade stainless steel.

The A14 Bionic chip is a powerful chip that not only makes it faster than the iPhone 11, but presumably faster than other chips on the market – at least according to Apple.

There’s a few final tricks up its sleeve – the 12 Pro Max also offers Dolby Vision recording, and LiDAR scanner for depth-sensing and improved low light shooting performance, making this by far the best camera of the iPhone 12 models.

Cheapest iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a pricey phone, but if you want to pick it up on the cheap, you’ll be looking at the 128GB model. Here are the most affordable options from the three major telcos – note that on Optus and Vodafone, you'll be paying the handset off over 36 months:

Telstra Pro Max plans (128GB, 24 months)

If you want the telco with the largest 5G network to go with your new 5G-ready phone, here are the Telstra plans for the iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB). For other capacities, click the links below:

Optus Pro Max plans (128GB, 24 months)

Here’s what you can expect to pay for the 128GB model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max with Optus. If you need more storage, you’ll find links for other capacities below as well:

Vodafone Pro Max plans (128GB, 24 months)

Vodafone is the telco to choose for the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro Max plan. These prices are for the 128GB version, and you’ll also find links to the other storage capacities below:

iPhone 12 Pro Max review

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 Pro Max review in brief Apple's ultimate screen to back its best camera yet Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 2778 x 1284 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP | OS: iOS 14 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB | Battery: 3,687mAh | Weight: 226g Triple camera set-up with Dolby Vision Incredibly powerful A14 chip Ceramic Shield toughness Expensive

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a huge evolution for Apple. Not only does it offer a massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, but it’s also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

The camera story continues as those three 12MP lenses offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto shooting. There’s a 5x optical zoom range, much more light for Night Mode snaps and a new level of focus thanks to a LiDAR scanner.

The Ceramic Shield should make this phone tougher and looking good for longer. But these advances mean a price that’s seriously high-end too. So it’s important you find the best deal if you want to save a bit for a MagSafe case or MagSafe charger too.

Outright iPhone 12 Pro Max prices

As you’d imagine, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has some seriously hefty outright costs. Are you sitting down? Good. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost you AU$1,849 for the smallest storage model with 128GB onboard. Jump to 256GB and it’s AU$2,019 or go for the full 512GB and it’ll be AU$2,369.

Pre-orders are available now with Apple looking to ship from November 13.

With most of your money likely reserved for the phone you’ll want a nice affordable SIM-only plan to go with it.