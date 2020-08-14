The best iPhone XR plans and prices in Australia

Update: With the impending release of the iPhone 12, the major telcos have stopped offering the iPhone XR with plans, but that doesn't mean you can't pick it up outright and get a great SIM-only plan to go with it. Check out the best prices on both outright iPhone XR handsets and SIM-only plans below.

If you found the iPhone XS to be 'XS'ively priced, and its bigger sibling Max to be even worse, then the iPhone XR (pronounced "ten R") may somewhat ease your wallet's pain.

Apple is claiming the iPhone XR is "brilliant in every way", and while it does make some specification concessions when put up against the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, it manages to brilliantly shave off some of its cost while keeping many of its siblings' key traits.

Under the hood, the XR is powered by the all-new A12 Bionic chip, and on the phone's face you'll notice a gorgeous 6.1-inch Liquid Retina all-screen display (with the characteristic notch, of course).

There's also true-depth Face ID, IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and plenty of the iPhone X-series lead features, although one of the most notable differences is the XR's single-lens rear camera rather than the dual-lens found on the XS and XS Max.

iPhone XR outright handsets

SIM-only plans