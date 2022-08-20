After 2021’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 broke foldables out into the mainstream, Samsung is expecting big things of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But is it ready to tackle the overall smartphone champ, the iPhone 13?

Apple’s most popular phone is the perfect barometer by which to judge whether the Galaxy Z Flip 4 among the best phones, or remains reserved to the collective of best foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 13 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale from August 26 in the US and UK, and September 2 in Australia. Pricing starts from $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,499 for 128GB, moving up to $1,059.99 / £1,059 / AU$1,649 for 256GB. This year, there’s also a 512GB model, which costs $1,179.99 / £1,199 / AU$1,849.

Then we have the iPhone 13, which arrived in shops on September 24, 2021. Prices start from $799 / £799 / AU$1,349 for the base 128GB model, moving up to $899 / £879 / AU$1,519 for 256GB build and $1,099 / £1,079 / AU$1,869 for 512GB variant.

It’s not often that Apple phones look like a bargain, but the iPhone 13 is significantly cheaper than its collapsible counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 13 design

Both of these phones look a lot like their immediate predecessors. That’s no bad thing, however, when you’re dealing with two iconic designs.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a clamshell flip phone that unfurls into a full-sized handset. Its flat sides faintly remind us of the iPhone 13, but Samsung’s distinctive two-tone rear finish sets it apart. This includes a bold range of colors set off by a black ‘visor’ effect covering the camera module.

Apple’s iPhone 13 needs no introduction, with a focus on sharp, completely flat surfaces that has reconfigured the entire smartphone industry. Like we already said, even Samsung isn’t immune to the influence.

At 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm when unfurled, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is taller and slimmer than the 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm iPhone 13, but also fractionally wider. At 187g vs 174g, Samsung’s foldable is a little heavier too.

Samsung covers its phone with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, while the iPhone 13 uses a custom Ceramic Shield that mixes nano-ceramic crystals into the glass. It’s supposedly tougher than any standard display glass.

Apple also wins points for its IP68 certification, which means that it’s similarly water resistant but way more dust-resistant than the IPX8 certified Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Apple and Samsung take very different approaches to biometric authentication. The iPhone 13 has Apple’s advanced Face ID system, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 used a rather old-fashioned side-mounted fingerprint system.

Both are tried and tested solutions, and the ‘winner’ partly comes to personal preference. Apple’s Face ID system – while being 20% smaller than before – is far more intrusive than Samsung’s subtle hole punch notch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 13 display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might be a tiny square of a thing in its closed position, but it folds out into a full-sized phone. Indeed, its 6.7-inch display is more comparable in size to the iPhone 13 Pro Max's screen than to the iPhone 13’s 6.1-inch example.

Both are AMOLEDs, so they’re similarly vibrant and color-accurate. However, the iPhone 13's screen is a little sharper, with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 to the Samsung’s 2640 x 1080. Given the difference in size, that translates to a 460ppi density for the iPhone, and 426ppi for the Flip 4.

That’s a pretty subtle difference when you come down to it. More consequential is the matter of screen refresh rate, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 120Hz straight up doubling the iPhone 13’s 60Hz. This means that the Flip 4’s main screen scrolls content twice as smoothly as the iPhone’s, benefiting everything from web content to certain fast-action games.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has another ace up its sleeve in the form of a second display that sits on the outside of the phone, though it’s of somewhat limited use. This tiny 1.9-inch Cover Display packs a 260 x 512 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, and is mainly useful for heads-up notifications while the phone is closed (a problem the iPhone 13 doesn’t need to solve) and as a viewfinder for superior selfie shots.

We called the Cover Display the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s “least impressive feature” but the experience on the Flip 4 has been greater expanded upon, making its inclusion more worthwhile.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 13 camera

Both phones use a duo of 12MP cameras – one for regular wide shots, another for ultra-wide shots.

In both cases, the manufacturer has increased the main sensor size from the previous models. For the Galaxy Z Flip 4, that means a 65% brightness boost over the Flip 3, while the iPhone 13 sensor pulls in 47% more light than the iPhone 12.

In relation to each other, the Flip 4 main sensor appears to be slightly bigger, with 1.8µm pixels to the iPhone 13’s 1.7µm. Samsung’s system also benefits from improved OIS (optical image stabilization) and VDIS (video digital image stabilization) skills compared to before.

Much like the phone's biometric security, while there are clear differences, your preferred snapper will likely fall to personal preference, rather than empirical superiority.

The iPhone 13 takes phenomenal images in a wide range of lighting conditions, doubtless aided by its advanced sensor shift stabilization system, which was taken directly from the previous year’s pricey iPhone 12 Pro Max. Our reviewer called shooting with it “a great point-and-shoot experience”.

As for the Flip 4, it lacks the wide dynamic range of the iPhone but makes up for it with better detail, better low light capture and more creative shooting modes, especially when you factor FlexCam mode, which capitalizes on phone's folding form factor.

On the selfie front, Apple gives you another 12MP sensor, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 goes with a 10MP sensor.

For all the hardware talk, software is king with smartphone camera systems. Samsung tends to go with a divisive hyper-saturated look, while Apple’s is more natural and balanced, both now give you more control than ever before, however, letting you move the needle in the other direction, with regards to the overall look of your snaps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 13 specs and performance

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with the very fastest mobile processor available to a manufacturer not called Apple: the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

It’s fast alright, with Geekbench 5 multi-core scores that circle the 4300 mark. That’s well ahead of the Android competition, though the iPhone 13 scored 4688 in the same test.

Performance is always an issue for Samsung and every other Android manufacturer when comparing their products with the latest iPhone. Apple’s custom processors simply tend to be faster.

To be fair to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 actually pips the A15 Bionic in a few GPU metrics. This is a much closer fight than we’ve seen for a while.

Of course, we’re deep into the A15 Bionic’s life, and it’s the A16 Bionic chip that will be the true contemporary of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. For now, though, the two chips are more or less competing in the same ballpark, certainly in terms of the day to day experience you can expect.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has double the RAM of the iPhone 13, at 8GB vs 4GB. That’s a pretty meaningless comparison, however, given how much more efficiently iOS uses its resources. When it comes to storage, both phones offer 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

One of the most meaningful differences between all Apple and Samsung devices is software. Apple’s iOS is always clean, fast, and completely in sync with its hardware, though also quite locked down.

Samsung’s One UI is a weighty UI layer sitting on top of Google’s Android 12 (at launch, at least). It’s less elegant than iOS, more laden down with bloatware and sluggish animations, but also more customisable. This one’s largely a matter of preference, and indeed which app and service ecosystem you’re already invested in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs iPhone 13 battery

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs off a 3,700mAh battery, which is welcome progress (12% larger) over the weedy 3,300mAh cell of the Flip 3.

Apple’s iPhone 13 runs on a 3,240mAh cell, which sounds like a big disadvantage. But remember what we’ve said already about iOS being more efficient with its resources. That applies to battery usage too.

When we reviewed the iPhone 13, we found that it had some of the most impressive stamina we’d seen from an iPhone. We tended to end up with 20% left in the tank at the end of a heavy day.

The Flip 3 typically struggled to last a whole day and the improvements made to the Z Flip 4's battery capacity turn it into a more tenable day-long phone, but it still lags behind the iPhone (and most other flagships of similarly-priced smartphones, for that matter).

Neither of these phones wows when it comes to their charging provision. The iPhone 13 supports 23W charging, while the Flip 4 supports 25W charging, which is well short of the 65W, 80W, and 120W opposition. Neither gives you a charging brick in the box either.

On the wireless front, the iPhone 13 supports 7.5W, or 15W speeds if you pick up a MagSafe for iPhone charger. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging; ideal for your Bluetooth headphones or smartwatch.

Takeaway

These are two classy flagship phones, but Samsung is going to have to go some to match the iPhone 13’s simple, functional excellence.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched at around the same time as the iPhone 13, and fell short of Apple’s champ in our reckoning due to its middling battery life and inadequate camera system for such a premium price.

Has the Galaxy Z Flip 4 made up any ground in the past year? It's better but still not clear-cut, not least because even with its relative affordability, the Z Flip 4 is still one of the most expensive phones on the market.

Of course, these are also two very different devices appealing to different markets, and the safe choice is that the iPhone 13 is never going to match the thrill of the new that comes with Samsung’s foldable. How you view the whole foldable concept could be the deciding factor here.