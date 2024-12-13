Where is Apple CarPlay 2? A 2024 launch is looking unlikely, but not impossible

Apple has promised that the first CarPlay 2 vehicles will launch in 2024

With just a couple of weeks to go, that deadline might be missed

CarPlay 2 is a major overhaul, but we’ve only seen renderings so far

If you cast your mind back to Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2022, you might remember the company announcing that a new version of CarPlay would soon be arriving with new dashboards and features for connected cars. Well, over two years later, we’re still waiting – and Apple doesn’t have long to meet its own CarPlay 2 target.

That’s because, as noted by MacRumors, Apple’s website continues to maintain that the first vehicles bearing CarPlay 2 will arrive “in 2024.” But with under three weeks left until the end of the year, there’s not a lot of time left before that deadline passes.

CarPlay 2 is expected to bring “content for all the driver’s screens including the instrument cluster,” Apple says. Unlike the first generation of CarPlay, the new version will be able to take over more or less the entire dashboard inside your vehicle, providing relevant, customizable data in a unified interface.

Unfortunately, there’s been virtually no movement on this since Apple announced CarPlay 2 in June 2022. Sure, we’ve had a few concepts, renderings and discussions since then, but nothing more concrete than that.

With the deadline looming, we’re starting to wonder if Apple has some last-minute news (which isn't unprecedented for CarPlay) or if this is one target it just can’t hit.

Not long left

(Image credit: Apple)

You may recall that we’ve actually been here before. Last year, Apple promised that the first models equipped with the next generation of CarPlay would be previewed before the end of 2023. Well, the clock ticked and ticked until Porsche and Aston Martin finally delivered a few dashboard concepts on December 20, just barely squeaking in ahead of 2024.

But we’re not being promised renderings this time. Apple’s website claims that the “first models” will launch before the end of 2024, and that sure sounds like it’s talking about purchasable, drivable cars. There’s not long left for these vehicles to make an appearance, and it's now looking highly unlikely.

CarPlay has encountered something of a bumpy road over the last year or two, with major manufacturers like GM pulling out and the likes of Rivian saying they won’t use it in the first place.

Still, Apple boasts that over 800 car models work with CarPlay, and the system isn’t going away any time soon. But it needs to get its skates on if it’s going to arrive before the end of the year.