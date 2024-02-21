Volkswagen is rumored to be working on reviving the Scirocco badge as thrilling, electric three-dour coupé

Rumors have surfaced that suggest Volkswagen is primed to revive the iconic Scirocco badge, bringing the two-door, four-seat coupé back as a fast, fun but inherently practical electric vehicle.

According to a report by Autocar, a 'high-ranking' Volkswagen insider revealed that the resurrection of the hatchback legend, which dates back to the 1970s, is part of an ongoing discussion that also involves Audi, Porsche and Seat/Cupra; all brands that live under the Volkswagen Group umbrella.

Autocar reports that talks have suggested adapting the upcoming PPE platform, which has been developed for the new and electrified Porsche Boxster and Cayman models, to help bring to life a fourth-generation electric Audi TT, a production version of the Cupra DarkRebel concept and an electrified Scirocco.

As a reminder, the Scirocco struck a chord with customers thanks to its Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed angular silhouette and the arrival of a fiery GTI model in 1976.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

It went on to spawn three generations and three distinct body shapes, with the Type 2 now a design icon from the era of razor sharp 80s perfection (a style recently alluded to by Hyundai in its N Vision 74 model), while a later third generation - based on the Golf platform - won plaudits for its fun drive and daily practicality.

It could never quite compete with the Golf’s hero status but to many, it is the better looking and more desirable car.

Although VW’s decision to bring back the Scirocco badge is still very much in the rumor mill stage, it is tipped to feature a longer wheelbase than the two-seat sports cars bundled into the project, thus retaining its rear seats and practical load space.

There are also plenty of powertrain options on the table, from single motor/rear-wheel-drive configurations, to full fat dual-motor variants that could wear Volkswagen’s revered R badge- one reserved for its most powerful performance cars.

Adding some spice to the line-up

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen hasn't confirmed an official Scirocco concept, but it feels like the sort of exciting announcement that the company needs in order to bring customers into showrooms and introduce them to its wider ID range of electric vehicles.

Although perfectly good, most ID models lack the glamour and forward-thinking design of many similarly-priced electric vehicles on today's market. Unfortunately, they just aren’t very exciting, while VW is busy fixing many of the issues owners and reviewers raised with the first generation of its decidedly unfriendly infotainment system and overall interior user experience.

The injection of a new Chairman in Oliver Blume, as well as the appointment of designer Andreas Mindt (previously of Bentley and Audi fame), signals that Volkswagen is ready to shake things up and inject some excitement back into its range. A new electric Scirocco could be the kind of headline-grabbing platform it needs.