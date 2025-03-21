The retro EV resurgence is in full swing, as Citroen confirms the iconic 2CV will return with batteries

Carmakers continue to plunder the back catalog to keep Chinese competition at bay

Citroen 2CV
(Image credit: Citroen)
  • Citroen boss says the future plan is to be “daring and shocking”
  • As a result, the 2CV is poised to return as a modern EV
  • Looking backwards is the new looking forwards

Following hot on the heels of the revived Renault 5 and its madcap R5 Turbo 3E big brother, Citroen is the latest brand to state that it is to remake more of its history.

Speaking to Autocar, Citroen's chief executive, Thierry Koskas, said the company would draw on “one of the richest histories in the world” among automakers and that the 2CV was one of the most widely recognized cars it had produced.

Stopping short of confirming a release date, Koskas claims that in the future, Citroen needs more iconic models that will “surprise.”

Earlier this year, Autocar also revealed that design work had already begun on the retro-futuristic 2CV. At the same time, Citroen’s brand chief said that we can expect a new concept car to arrive later this year - but it won’t necessarily be a preview of what we can expect from an electric Tin Snail, as the 2CV was affectionately known.

Old school is the new school of car design

Renault 5 Turbo 3E

(Image credit: Renault)

It is no coincidence that several European carmakers are delving into the history books for EV inspiration.

Currently, the threat from cheaper and more technologically accomplished Chinese competition is causing concern that buyers will be tempted to opt for the best value options as the cost of living continues to rise.

“But buyers still want good design,” Renault’s design chief, Laurens van de Acker, told me at the recent Dacia Bigster launch. “Design and heritage or having a story to tell,” he added.

It’s also no coincidence that the same European manufacturers are rebooting vehicles that were once regarded as practical, affordable people movers with the power to carry entire nations through hard times.

The Renault 5, for example, was born during the oil crisis of the 1970s, when people were crying out for a cheap and efficient set of wheels to use daily.

Similarly, the 2CV was designed to coax farmers away from horses, haul eggs over rough terrain, and generally act as the ultimate do-it-all vehicle. Arguably the world’s first SUV.

With combustion engine cars being phased out in many countries, customers are crying out for similarly affordable and practical options in the EV space.

You might also like

Leon Poultney
Leon Poultney
EVs correspondent

Leon has been navigating a world where automotive and tech collide for almost 20 years, reporting on everything from in-car entertainment to robotised manufacturing plants. Currently, EVs are the focus of his attentions, but give it a few years and it will be electric vertical take-off and landing craft. Outside of work hours, he can be found tinkering with distinctly analogue motorcycles, because electric motors are no replacement for an old Honda inline four.

