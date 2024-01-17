Segway Xyber could be the perfect cross between an eBike and an off-road motorcycle

Segway-Ninebot might play fast and loose with the English language when it comes to naming its newest inventions, but it didn’t mess around when delivering the lifestyle goods at CES 2024.

Nestled in among a go-kart that transforms into a Ninebot S self-balancing vehicle (as well as a gaming peripheral) was the upcoming Xyber, an eBike that also blurs boundaries – this time between a typical eBike and off-road motorcycle.

Due for public consumption at the end of 2024, this flat-track inspired electric ride features a rear hub motor that's capable of producing 175Nm of torque, while the moto-inspired open frame can store up to two 1440kWh battery packs for a combined electric range of 95 miles – that’s more than enough for some serious adventuring.

(Image credit: Segway-Ninebot)

Segway-Ninebot refers to the machine as an "off-road sport performance eBike" and as a result, claims it will accelerate from 0-20mph in 2.5 seconds, while 120mm of suspension travel at the front and rear is employed to soak up the bumps.

Don’t let the imagery fool you, as the Xyber features pretty standard off-road pedals and a chain propulsion system, meaning riders can incorporate leg power when the mood takes.

However, a promotional video clearly shows riders cruising around without spinning the legs, meaning there will likely be a motorcycle-style twist throttle or thumb shift to access power without the need for cadence.

There’s also no word on pricing or top speeds yet, while the elongated saddle suggests there’s room for two to ride. But look closer and you’ll see Segway-Ninebot doesn’t provide pillion footpads, which could be sold as an optional extra. Either, it could be an unusual contender for our best electric bikes guide.

Tech in the DNA

(Image credit: Segway-Ninebot)

According to Gear Junkie and several other sources, the Xyber receives a digital cockpit for read-outs on remaining charge, current speeds and more, as well as the ability for riders to control music via Bluetooth speakers – a function that was also in display in the firm’s Gokart Pro2, which was also in display at CES.

According to Segway, its upcoming off-road eBike will also feature what it describes as Active Scene Perception, which will do things like switch on the X-shaped front headlight when it gets dark and even adjust the power delivered depending on the terrain.

Smartphone app integration will allow for navigational instruction to be beamed on the small, handlebar-mounted display, as well as storing ride information for poring over during a picturesque coffee stop.