Lucid says its incoming Air Pure is the most efficient EV ever made

Californian EV maker Lucid Motors says that its upcoming 2025 Air Pure will be the most efficient EV on sale and might just be the most efficient ever made.

The claims come after the company revealed more about the tweaks it has made to its already very energy-efficient Air Pure model, which includes a new heat pump that is now standard across the range, as well as updating much of the computer hardware that oversees software management.

Surprisingly, the battery pack has actually reduced in size, dropping from 88kWh to 84kWh, while it still powers the rear wheels through a single electric motor. But the tweaks mean Lucid has been able to achieve five miles per kWh during testing.

This equates to an overall EPA-estimated range of 420-miles and while this certainly isn’t the longest range Lucid on sale (that award goes to the 516-mile Lucid Air Grand Touring), it is the most efficient and the cheapest to buy at the moment.

Prices start at $69,900 in the US (around £53,000 / AU$102,000), which makes it competitive with the Tesla Model S, which undercuts it slightly in its domestic market with a starting price of $66,490 after any EV rebate savings.

With EVs, efficiency is key

(Image credit: Lucid)

We all know that electric vehicles have the potential to be bonkers fast in a straight line, but most owners and potential buyers are more interested in electric range and, more importantly, efficiency.

Simply plying an EV with more batteries doesn’t always work, as the extra weight rules out any mileage gains you would have otherwise made. But Lucid’s breaking of the five miles per kWh barrier is a notable one, as it essentially betters every other production EV currently on sale.

To put it into some kind of context, the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept, which is a super-slippery, massively aero-focussed test car, managed up to 8.4 miles per kWh on its journeys. In fact, that car managed over 620-miles on a single charge, but it is not for sale, nor is it particularly practical.

The Lucid Air Pure, on the other hand, is a stylish, four-door saloon with optional massaging seats and the ability to hit 60mph from rest in just 4.5 seconds if the mood takes.

Granted, the claims from Lucid should be taken as a best-possible-scenario, but anything to reduce trips between charging stations is welcome as EVs continue to make a case for themselves as viable petrol or diesel alternatives.