Chrysler announces a bold electric future with stunning Halcyon concept

Despite being close to its 100th birthday, the Chrysler brand has been somewhat mothballed by parent company Stellantis in recent years. Once offering the gorgeous Windsor of the 1940s, the luxuriously long Imperial and New Yorker, as well as the more recent and more divisive Crossfire, Chrysler now only really deals in the aging 300 sedan and the Pacifica minivan.

It’s not exactly the most scintillating model line-up, but things look like they are about to change thanks to its most recent and decidedly dramatic Halcyon concept car. It appears to point towards a very exciting electric future for one of America’s most coveted bonnet badges.

Based on the Stellantis Group's STLA large platform, which will form the basis of a number of new EVs in the coming years, the Halcyon is a long but shapely four-seat electric roadster that would take on the likes of Porsche’s Taycan, the Lucid Air and Tesla’s Model S should it ever go into production.

It features Active Aero Technology, including an active rear diffuser, as well as a "front air blade aerodynamic pass-through area, front air curtains and an elongated windshield" to help the vehicle cut through the air with greater efficiency.

Long, low and decidedly sleek, Halcyon cuts an imposing figure and even the doors are butterfly-hinged to allow easy access into the cavernous interior.

Of course, none of this is likely to make production, as there's not even much concrete evidence of a powertrain, but Chrysler claims that the Halcyon concept boasts an 800V lithium-sulfur battery at its core, with the ability to charge at a rate of 40 miles per minute from the appropriate fast charger.

However, it goes one step further in that it's also compatible with inductive charging technology, meaning that any roadways and highways featuring Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer Capability could theoretically power the vehicle to an unlimited range. That said, the tech isn’t commercially viable, so don’t hold your breathe for that one.

AI inside

The striking, rakish silhouette houses an equally impressive interior, which consists of four individual seats that use biometric recognition to set the scene accordingly.

This plays nicely with Chrysler’s vision of a SmartCockpit that recognizes the occupants and allows for seamless transfer of data from personal devices to the vehicle’s infotainment system – itself powered by a bold 15.6-inch centre console.

An AI assistant can predict and input the next stop in the navigation based on calendar entries and schedules, while selectable levels of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can step in if the vehicle detects that its occupants need to spend their time working, rather than driving.

To assist with this, the brand claims Halcyon is capable of Level 4 autonomous driving, which means that it can handle most of the driving duties while the person behind the wheel interacts with other digital functions, or even kicks back (see below).

So long as they are available to take over at any point, Halcyon can effectively drive itself… should the law permit.

Chill Mode

Should Halcyon arrive at a time when advanced levels of autonomous driving are safe and legal, Chrysler plans to offer what it calls a 'Chill Mode'. Once activated, the wheel folds back into the dash and both head and footrests appear so occupants can enter a more laid-back, zen-like state.

The dimmable glass roof canopy and windows will automatically tint, while a full Augmented Reality Head-Up Display will appear and the system can effectively beam any form of streamable media onto that panoramic glass roof.

According to its maker, the same HUD can overlay information about stars and constellations onto the night sky, should those traveling onboard fancy themselves as wannabe Sir Patrick Moores while wafting to a destination. Monocles optional.