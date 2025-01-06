Bosch's new 'battery lock' update for eBikes could help deter thieves, but it'll cost you

Bosch has revealed a new 'Battery Lock' feature for eBikes

Electric bicycle component manufacturer Bosch is revealing an innovation at this year’s CES 2025 show that it hopes will serve as a powerful weapon against bike thieves.

Gregor Dasbach, head of digital business at Bosch eBike Systems, claims that the the battery is “one of the most valuable eBike components” and recognizes that there has been a spike in battery thefts as the popularity of the electrified transport continues to grow.

Arriving this summer, a new Battery Lock feature will be available as an over-the-air update via the brand’s Flow app for those with a Flow+ subscription. That subscription typically comes free for a trial period, but unfortunately requires a monthly payment after that.

The company claims Battery Lock complements the mechanical locking mechanisms that are found on eBikes with PowerTube and PowerPack battery packs by automatically ‘locking’ the battery on a digital level when the eBike is switched off.

Simply put, it means that any stolen battery pack that is inserted into another eBike with the smart system will automatically disable the electric motor and render that bicycle unusable. According to Bosch, it also makes reselling the battery packs pointless.

The digital security feature will join several other existing technologies, such as eBike Lock, which shuts the eBike down until it is reactivated using the smartphone app or by physically removing the Kiox 300 and Kiox 500 digital displays from their respective mounts.

Similarly, an eBike Alarm sends notifications to the user’s smartphone if it detects movement, while sounding both acoustic and visual warnings to anyone who dares to try and move a locked Bosch eBike.

Peace of mind for pricey eBikes

(Image credit: Bosch)

Bike theft is nothing new, but the introduction of expensive electric motors and battery components means that pedal-assisted transport is now more attractive than ever to nefarious types.

If they can't make off with the entire bike because it is carefully locked to a post, why not take the battery and make some quick cash?

Bosch says that its latest defence against the crims is compatible with all batteries or battery combinations in its smart system range, meaning it also works with DualBatteries and the PowerMore 250 Range Extender offering.

Seeing as a number of the biggest names in cycling rely on Bosch components and smart systems, including Bergamont, Cannondale, Canyon and Raleigh in the UK, its latest Battery Lock innovation will be rolled out to thousands of customers in the summer of 2025, with the potential to put a stop to battery theft and shut down illegal re-selling markets.

However, Bosch also says that owners must be subscribed to its Flow+ package to make the most of its Battery Lock update, which – after an initial free trial period – costs £35 / €40 / AU$60 (around $45) per year thereafter.

Should some customers not want to stump up the cost, it would mean that some Bosch battery packs remain unprotected by the digital locking feature and would therefore still present an opportunity to thieves.