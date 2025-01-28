A recent Android Auto update has messed with Google Maps, and users aren’t happy about it

A recent Android Auto update has altered the way Google Maps looks

Defaulting to a centered view is making it difficult to see live location

Workaround requires closing the search bar, which is irritating and distracting

Google has recently updated its Google Maps software on vehicle head units and infotainment systems that are compatible with Android Auto, and it has forced some users to hit the forums and chatrooms to express their displeasure.

Not to be confused with Android Automotive, the operating system a growing number of vehicle manufacturers are installing natively on recent models, Android Auto allows for certain apps housed on Android smartphones to be mirrored on an infotainment system or an aftermarket head unit.

A recent software update to the smartphone app now means the Maps application defaults to a centered view when a destination hasn’t been selected. Google’s suggested ‘Destinations’ box takes up most of the screen real estate.

This large, obtrusive black box takes up most of the screen's top right quadrant, diminishing the number of streets and nearby points of interest that drivers can see when casually cruising rather than navigating to a destination.

<blockquote class="reddit-embed-bq" style="height:500px" data-embed-height="659"><a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/AndroidAuto/comments/1i905xk/google_maps_is_now_centered_on_the_screen/">Google Maps is now centered on the screen</a><br> by<a href="https://www.reddit.com/user/steelbreeze9/">u/steelbreeze9</a> in<a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/AndroidAuto/">AndroidAuto</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://embed.reddit.com/widgets.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>

This box can be collapsed with a prod of the finger, but it’s not a permanent action, meaning drivers have to take their eyes off the road to remove it... every time they drive.

A Reddit post by a disgruntled user (via Android Authority) has already garnered well over 130 comments, with folks stating that they have transitioned to Waze because “that Search monstrosity taking up 1/4 of the screen is brutal,” according to one Redditor.

It’s also worth noting that many Google Maps users probably won’t even notice the change. They are either navigating to a set destination (the Search Box disappears in this mode) or not paying attention to the digital maps anyway because they either know the way or are simply enjoying the drive.

Regardless, it will be difficult for Google to ignore the backlash, and it will likely address the issue in future updates.

Analysis: Smaller screens suffer

(Image credit: Myriam Joire)

The screen grab accompanying the Reddit user’s post shows a very small, fairly low-resolution infotainment head unit, which is likely exacerbating the situation.

Many vehicles launched in the past few years have predominantly been sold with much larger screens, allowing Google Maps more room to display more information.

Run Maps on an Android Automotive-powered system found in a Renault or Volvo, and there’s enough screen real estate left over to run several other applications simultaneously.

It seems Google may have overlooked the fact that not everyone can afford a 12-inch touchscreen display that’s powered by the latest Snapdragon processors. Afterall, most of us mere mortals forced to retrofit smaller aftermarket head units in order to modernize an older vehicle.