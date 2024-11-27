Experience the future of urban travel with Pure Electric's e-scooters

In a world where urban mobility is rapidly evolving, Pure Electric stands at the forefront of innovation. Designed and engineered in the UK by a world-class team, Pure's e-scooters have gained widespread recognition and numerous prestigious awards for their outstanding design and technology. And with good reason.

Better yet, there are now some seriously exceptional Black Friday savings available at Currys, which means there's never been a better time to experience Pure's premium range of e-scooters. Here’s a selection of high-end scooters that are currently on sale. Happy riding!

Pure Flex

oure air pro (Image credit: Pure Electric)

The Pure Flex represents a revolutionary leap forward in e-scooter design. As the world's most compact e-scooter, it brings unprecedented innovation to urban mobility. In fact, its groundbreaking forward-facing stance marks a fundamental shift in riding dynamics, featuring dedicated footpads positioned on either side of the central chassis that enable riders to adopt a natural stance for exceptional stability and control.

This pioneering design spreads the rider's weight evenly and lowers their centre of gravity, delivering unrivalled stability and enhanced safety. The Pure Flex backs this innovative design with impressive performance credentials too – with 900W maximum power, this scooter effortlessly tackles hills with up to 19 per cent gradient, while the cutting-edge battery technology delivers an impressive 25-mile range on a single charge. Less sweat, minimum effort, and maximum stamina? That’s a triple win if we’ve ever seen one.

When it comes to practicality, the Flex truly lives up to its name too. The ultra-compact design folds down in five simple steps, with compact folded dimensions, making it perfect for storing in a car boot, on public transport, or in smaller home spaces. For added safety, the Flex also features dynamic handlebar and footpad indicators, ensuring clear visibility from all angles, complemented by a bright 150-lumens headlight and rear brake light for confident navigation in all conditions.

Available at Currys : Was £899, Now £789 – Save £110

Pure Air4 Pro

(Image credit: Pure Electric)

The Pure Air4 Pro also has exceptional capabilities. Featuring up to 25 miles of range and 900W maximum power, it delivers rapid acceleration and outstanding hill-climbing performance. The market-leading, patented steering stabilisation technology ensures a smooth, safe and comfortable ride, actively working to maintain stability by gently returning the handlebar to the centre after turning.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Pro model also comes equipped with integrated 180-degree handlebar indicators for enhanced visibility and safety. The new rubber, high-grip deck provides superior traction in all weather conditions, while the IP65 waterproof rating ensures reliable performance even in challenging British weather. With a quick six-hour recharge time and three speed modes, the Air4 Pro offers versatility for all riding conditions, letting you get to your destinations faster, and safer, than ever before.

Available at Currys : Was £549, Now £439 – Save £110

Pure Air4

(Image credit: Pure Electric)

The Pure Air4 makes Pure's premium technology more accessible while maintaining exceptional performance standards. With 710W maximum power, this scooter delivers rapid acceleration, stronger hill climbing capabilities, and a range of up to 19 miles, it's perfect for daily commutes and urban exploration.

Like its Pro sibling, the Air4 features IP65 water resistance, three speed modes, and Pure's proven commitment to safety and reliability. The speedy four-hour recharge time also gets you back on the road quickly, while the tubeless 10-inch tyres and drum brakes ensure a smooth, controlled ride in all conditions.

Available at Currys : Was £449, Now £389 – Save £60

Exceptional Black Friday savings

This Black Friday and Christmas period presents the perfect opportunity to experience Pure's premium e-scooters, with substantial savings across the range at Currys. Whether you choose the revolutionary Pure Flex, the powerful Air4 Pro, or the versatile Air4, you'll be investing in a premium, award-winning e-scooter that combines innovative design with outstanding performance.

Found it cheaper? We'll match it.

We'll price match against any other UK retailer, online or in-store.

Exclusions and conditions apply. Claim within 7 days. Visit currys.co.uk for details.