The Good Pub Guide 2011 review

Knowing what a pub's like can be tricky – sometimes the best places are hidden in back streets or have a shabby exterior that doesn't do justice to the great pies.

So an app that will find good pubs around you is a wonderful tool. Using a colour-coded system (which is a tad baffling at first: red for recommended pubs, yellow for reader recommendations and blue for others) the app lists the pubs closest to your current location.

Red-coded ones have a review of atmosphere, ales and food, plus details of live music and the like. If you're after something in particular – be that award-winning wines or child-friendly watering holes – filter your results accordingly.

You can search by location, and we liked the facility to find pubs close to Tube stations. There's also a map view, which colour-codes the location markers, but this only shows the pubs in your search results. We can see why this was done, but we'd have liked to be able to browse further afield.

Its doesn't list every pub in the country, but we're told the next version will add 10,000 pubs to the existing 25,000, as well as the ability to leave your own reviews. It's also not always as quick and responsive as we'd have liked.

