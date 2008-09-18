Adding a USB TV tuner to your mobile kit allows you to watch television no matter where you travel.

This Kworld PlusTV Dual DVB-T Stick unit is typical, with a USB port at one end and a port for your TV aerial at the other end.

Easy installation

This is the ﬁrst tuner we've used of this size to offer dual-channel support, meaning you can watch one channel while recording a second separate one. It supports 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as a laptop's standard 16:10 aspect ratio.

The software used is HyperMedia, which is basic and easy to install and set up. The number of channels you'll be able to locate and view will depend on your location and the quality of the aerial.

The portable one that ships with the device is poor and we found ourselves opting for a domestic rooftop aerial. Results using this method were far more acceptable.