The world's best sat nav is now even better – and the TomTom Go Live 825 Europe proves it. In spades

Sat navs may be one of the most beneficial gadgets ever invented, but navigating your way through all the available options can be a nightmare.

TomTom aims to simplify things by splitting its 2011 lineup into two distinct camps: 'non-connected' sat navs such as its Start 20 and Via Live 120 models and 'connected' sat navs such as the TomTom Go Live 825 Europe, part of the Go Live 800 series.

'Non-connected' sat navs eschew all the bells and whistles in favour of simplicity, which is great for casual drivers who only need to use a sat nav occasionally. Meanwhile the 'connected' ones give you all the bells and whistles and then put brass knobs on, making them ideal for 'professional' drivers who need to navigate congested roads and beyond.

We've already reviewed a 'non-connected' sat nav in the shape of the TomTom Start 20, so now let's take a look at the 'connected' alternative: the £230 TomTom Go Live 825 Europe, and explore why it's worth an extra £110.