LG 50PW450 review

LG's 50PW450T is a remarkably affordable, 50-inch plasma TV with active shutter 3D technology. Its eye-popping value credentials are underlined by a built-in 3D transmitter and the fact that it ships with a pair of 3D specs, putting plenty of its more expensive rivals to shame.

The 50PW450 also squeezes in a Freeview HD tuner and a USB port capable of playing back photo, music and video files. DLNA streaming is not supported, though, and there is no online capability beyond whatever may be possible with the Freeview HD tuner in the future.

The 50PW450T's resolution is 1,024 x 768 pixels, meanwhile, which makes it merely HD ready, rather than full HD.

If 50 inches is too large for you, LG also makes a 42-inch version, the 42PW450T. If you'd rather step up to a 3D LG plasma with a full HD native resolution, you're looking at the PZ250T range, while if you want to add THX 3D certification you need to go up further to the PZ550 series.