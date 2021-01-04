Xbox Series S stock is back at the BT Shop – preorder now before it's gone

Xbox Series S stock is back at the BT Shop for £249.99, and you can preorder now for when stock arrives on January 8. You don't have to be a BT customer to order, and delivery is free.

Microsoft’s affordable Xbox has proved to be just as popular as the flagship Xbox Series X, with Xbox Series S stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. The cheaper Xbox system continues to be hard to find, so if you couldn't get one in time for Christmas, now's your chance.

The Xbox Series S is likely to remain highly sought after throughout 2021, particularly as more enticing games are on the way like Halo Infinite.

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at BT Shop

Looking for Xbox Series S stock? The BT Shop is now showing stock for January 8, so preorder now so you can grab Microsoft's cheaper Xbox in the new year.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were big sellers throughout 2020, and have been hard to find since pre-orders began in September. The popularity of both systems shows no sign of waning anytime soon, and when stock appears it's usually snapped up pretty quickly.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's digital only, though, so if you own a lot of physical games, bear that in mind.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

