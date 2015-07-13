The best Comic-Con 2015 cosplay and more
From the Con's endless floor
If you weren't able to make it to San Diego Comic-Con this year, we've gathered up a gallery of some of the best cosplay and coolest stuff you can't miss from the show floor.
From Furbacca to Walking Dead zombies and Captain Planet, you won't be disappointed!
Furbacca
Star Wars seemed to be the biggest craze at this year's Comic-Con, and we think this Furbacca display pretty much says it all.
Beyond the massive Star Wars booth, the Star Wars panel became one of the event's highlights, giving us a behind-the-scenes look of The Force Awakens, out later this year, and an on-stage reunion with Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford.
Padme and Anakin
Of course, the Star Wars cosplayers were out in force, too. Everywhere.
From Stormtroopers to Chewbaccas, the cosplayers ranged from the very young to the old. We even caught glimpse of a Scavenger pushing a pram.
The Dark Side hustlers
While there were many, many Darth Vaders on the floor (you couldn't turn around without bumping into Luke's father), we can always appreciate new interpretations from the Dark Force.
Someone needs to tell these guys that this won't be the look of the next Star Wars film.
Star Wars for pets
Yes, these are costumes for dogs (or cats). Yes, Star Wars merchandising is getting out of hand.
Yes, I gave them my money.
Furiosa
Mad Max was also a cosplayer favorite this year, especially for the female demographic. There were many fierce-looking Furiosa's around the show floor.
While the latest Mad Max movie is still playing in cinemas, the game is set to come out in September.
Furiosa gets Frozen
One of our favorites was this Furiosa and Ana (of Disney's Frozen) cosplay.
This is what happens when best friends want to dress up as two iconic and powerful female characters from very popular movies, but can't decide who will be dressed up as which character.
Mario and Luigi
Comic-Con wouldn't be Comic-Con without Mario and Luigis running around the show floor. Nintendo's iconic characters have been around persistently for so long and in so many iterations, they'll always be fan favorites.
Mario and Luigi in Star mode
As fans of Mario Kart, we had to include these guys, who used battery operated LED lights to go into Star mode.
They even played the Star mode music. It was stuck in our heads for the rest of the night.
Going retro
One of the great things about Comic-Con is seeing props from our favorite movies, games and TV shows. We really wanted this Back to the Future Delorean dashboard to be on sale, but alas, it wasn't.
Zombies
Speaking of TV shows, the Walking Dead had a walk-through for Con-goers.
These zombies were struggling with the glass walls.
For gamers
Comic Con also had lots of gaming stations set up, including Street Fighter V arcades, Mario Maker, Disney Infinity, and Skylanders, to name a few.
This guy was dressed up as Dante, the main character of the game he was playing.
Xbox marks the spot
Xbox had a huge set up. People were lining up to get a chance to play the new Halo 5, due out October 17.
Our favorite cosplay
While there was so much to see, buy and do at Comic Con this year, the cosplayers really do make the four-day convention a lot of fun.
So, to end our gallery, we've got Captain Planet and the Planeteers, our favorite cosplayer group of Comic-Con 2015.