One More Thing: That's not a 4G iPhone

Magic! That's the theme of today's One More Thing – it's how the iPad queuers who are already holed up outside the Regent Street Apple shop pay their rent, it's how the iPhone 4S suddenly got 4G and it's how Mashable convinced CNN it was worth $200 million.

And that's not all. We've also got a healthy dose of exploitation of homeless people, hygienic tech and irked gamers for you. All this and it's only Monday. The only way is up…

Get a job - Queues for the new iPad had already started forming outside Apple shops in London on Saturday because people are perpetually ridiculous. [Slashgear]

4G or not 4G, that is the question – And not 4G is the answer, even though the some AT&T iPhone 4S handsets started showing a 4G icon after updating to iOS 5.1. Sadly, a software update does not provide the necessary smarts for an iPhone to suddenly connect to a 4G network. You'll have to wait for the iPhone 5 for that. [Information Week]

InstaDroid – Instagram, the retro camera app that's quite popular on iOS (27 million users popular) has confused everyone by not being on Android for ages even though it's quite a big platform now dontchaknow. Well never mind, it's coming to Android now. Well, soon. Well, one day. This isn't really a story, is it? [Huff Po]

$200m well spent – CNN is reportedly set to buy Mashable for $200 million. Look out for the 200 reasons why Mashable is worth $200 million post coming soon to a Mashable near you. [Guardian]

SXSWHAT? – It was all quiet on the south-by-south-western front until it emerged that a marketing company had decided that giving homeless people 4G hotspots, complete with "I am a 4G hotspot" t-shirts was a good idea. So… We… Wha… No. No words. There are no words. [Read Write Web]

Quietly back away of the day – When banned from PlayStation Network, what else are you going to do with your time other than grab your slanket, put a plastic bag over your head and record a lengthy video rant to communicate your ire? [Kotaku]

A pint of Wi-Fi please – Good news for the 'home' 'workers' among us: O2 is now providing free Wi-Fi in 1,600 Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One outlets the land over. We're not sure they've thought this through: we're hatching plans to move in and live off unlimited salad accompanied by unlimited Wi-Fi as we speak. [PR]

Speech-to-sign-to-text – The scots are hard at work on a tool that will instantly transcribe sign-language into on-screen text. Excellent news for the hard of hearing who'll be able to use it to communicate with people who don't know sign language, it could be available within the next year. [Telegraph]

Back to the present – Quadrotor + miniature Delorean + blue LEDs = a weekend well spent. There was no plutonium handy though, so this flying car doesn't travel through time. [Make]

Sterile - Forget about the quad-core arms race, what you should be worried about is the tablet hygiene race and, sorry Apple, but Karuma has won it with its anti-bacterial PlayBase+ Andriod tablet. Or so it says, claiming that the PlayBase+ comes with "a touch-screen that actively kills harmful germs". How effective it really is, we don't know. Probably try to avoid serving sushi on it just to be safe. [Pocket-Lint]