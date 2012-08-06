One More Thing: Texting sheep can't spell to save their lives

Crying wolf - Texting sheep, shepherds with phones – farming's going all 20th century in Swizerland where a biologist is creating a special collar to monitor sheep's heartrate and that. When herds become distressed, the collar will text shepherds because it probably means a wolf attack is imminent (or under way, in which case it may be too late). Let's hope it doesn't malfunction... [BBC]

Not listening - Google Listen which, if you've never heard of it welcome to the club, is a podcast app and it's been discontinued so, yeah, big news. [Google]

BoltBerry - Today's tenuous Olympics-related tech news: Usain Bolt uses BBM. [Crackberry]

Thunder bolt - What if Usain Bolt raced every other Olympic 100m medallist? He set an Olympic record with his time of 9.63s yesterday so obviously he'd win, but the NYT's visualisation shows just how much faster Bolt is than the Olympians that went before him. Pretty incredible. [NYT]

Same same - EA is suing Zynga over suspicious similarities between The Sims Social and The Ville which are illustrated in the court filing here. It's all the more suss given that John Schappert, Zynga's COO, used to be the COO of EA – and it's not the first time Zynga has been accused of the most sincere form of flattery either. Oh dear oh dear. [Scribd]

Consumer or create - What Joel Runyon thought was just going to be some old guy pestering him for tech support in a coffee shop turned out to be a poignant conversation with Russel Kane, Inventor of the Computer. He said, "When people use iPads they end up just using technology to consume things instead of making things. With a computer you can make things. You can code, you can make things and create things that have never before existed and do things that have never been done before." [Joel Runyon]

We were on Instagram before you were even born - Are you an early adopter? Are you really though? How early did you hop aboard the Twitter bandwagon? Was Instagram a ghost town when you signed up? Bet you weren't in the first 0.34% like what we was. Check your stats on Idego.co for bragging rights. [Idego]

Baby baby baby ohhh - Perennial teeny-bopper Justin Bieber has 26 million Twitter followers, so when he tweets about a new app you'd expect it to go stratospheric right? But when he excitedly lolled about Stamped on the social network, initial reports suggest that its active users jumped only by only 1,000. Perhaps he's not quite the technological oracle we all thought he was. [Guardian]

Cat's i - The cynics among us say yeah but you can do all kinds of magic when you can do video cuts. The children among us say oooh! Magic! The web-obsessed among us say ZOMG CATS.

Dangerous game - A man in China systematically sold off 38kg of gold bars worth $605,312 in order to fund his addiction to an online game. The worst of it? It wasn't even his gold stash – it was his uncle's. [Kotaku]