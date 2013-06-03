Next-gen animal camera traps among winners of Google Impact Challlenge

A team of judges including Tim Berners-Lee and Sir Richard Branson have announced the winners of Google's Impact Challenge, awarding £2.6 million between four charities who are trying to change the world through innovative technology.

The judging panel, decided on three worthy causes for the £500,000 prizes with the public vote choosing a fourth.

More than five million people voted, but as you might have predicted given the UK's love of animals, it was the Zoological Society of London picked out for the public choice.

The judging panel's selection were SolarAid, Integrity Action and CDI Apps for Good and all four will also receive mentoring from Google staff.

The other six finalists were granted £100,000 to perfect and deliver their projects

Global Impact Award project details:

1. SolarAid will enable widespread access to low-cost, safe solar lighting in off-grid African communities currently reliant on kerosene lighting. (www.solar-aid.org)

2. Integrity Action will improve public infrastructure and services in war-torn countries through an online and mobile platform for citizens to report on development projects. (www.integrityaction.org)

3. CDI Apps For Good will revolutionise computing education by engaging youth in the hands-on creation of apps. (www.appsforgood.org)

4. The Zoological Society of London will use next generation camera traps, equipped with automated sensors, to better protect threatened wildlife. (www.zsl.org)