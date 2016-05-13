Amazon made an IoT button you can use to control just about anything

Remember those Amazon Dash buttons that let you re-order things like toilet paper with just a press? Well, now there's a new version that does a whole lot more.

The new Amazon Dash button, called AWS IoT Button, lets users tap into Amazon's cloud service to enable the button to perform various tasks. Amazon lists some of its potential uses like calling an Uber, opening your garage door, switching on your Philips Hue bulbs or ordering a pizza.

While the possibilities of what you can do with the AWS IoT Button are limitless, it's still only useful for a single task, so you'll need to pick up a bunch of them if you want to automate your life.

Smart button

The buttons hook up to your Wi-Fi and features a battery life of 1,000 presses. You can't replace the battery, so you'll have to order a new one when it dies, which could be a problem if you use the Button frequently for things like unlocking a door.

The AWS IoT Button integrates with third-party APIs from services like Twitter, Facebook, Twilio, Slack and others. It shares the same backbone as Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, meaning whatever tasks she can perform are mappable to a Button.

People have been hacking the normal Amazon Dash buttons for a while now, but now Amazon is offering the customizable button users have been asking for.

While the Amazon Dash buttons are basically free after your first purchase, the AWS IoT Button will reportedly cost $19.95 each, according to SlashGear. Amazon's website currently lists the button as unavailable and doesn't include a price.