Windows 10 now lets you make phone calls direct from your PC

Windows 10 users with Android smartphones will doubtless be pleased to learn that the feature which lets you make (and receive) phone calls direct from your PC via the Your Phone app is now being rolled out to everyone.

The Calls feature was introduced in testing back in October, and comes with a number of neat tricks, including the ability to seamlessly transfer calls between your PC and phone as you wish.

And now the functionality is rolling out to all Android smartphones – although not iOS models – running version 7.0 or better (whereas previously it was only available to Samsung Galaxy models in the main).

Available – but rolling out…

ZDNet spotted Microsoft’s revelation in a tweet, although in subsequent replies, the company clarified that while this is an announcement of general availability, the feature is still being deployed via a ‘gradual rollout’.

Thank you #WindowsInsiders for your feedback over the last couple of months. Today, we're pleased to announce the general availability of the #YourPhone app Calls feature, which allows you to receive and make phone calls on your PC: https://t.co/m47kLcXgbS pic.twitter.com/4GuIOXjR71December 11, 2019

In other words, some users will have it now, others may have to wait a little while (or possibly even a longer while). Note that you also need to be running Windows 10 May 2019 Update or better to get the feature, and of course the latest version of the Your Phone app (and, as mentioned, Android 7.0+ on your phone).

Microsoft has certainly been doing plenty work on Your Phone throughout the course of this year, including the ability to send and receive text messages, various accessibility improvements, and that ‘phone screen’ (mirroring) feature you’ve probably heard talked about.