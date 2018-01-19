WIN! Enter the Canon prize draw and be in with a chance to win one of these fantastic prizes...

The fantastic The Photography Show is back and bigger than ever. Heading to the NEC, Birmingham 17-20 March, the show is a must for anyone interested in image creation. It's packed with stands and talks showing off key techniques, creative ideas, practical advice and all the tips and tricks you need to improve your photography.

To celebrate the launch of The Photography Show - made by the publisher of TechRadar - Canon is offering a fantastic haul of prizes.

The prizes include: up to £1,000 of Canon equipment of your choice from the Canon online store, 2 x Canon LEGRIA HF G40 camcorders, or one of 24 guaranteed seats at the Canon Stage for one of Chris Packham’s highly anticipated talks (Sunday, 18 March at 12:30 and Monday, 19 March at 11:30).

To be in with a chance of winning, head to the The Photography Show 2018 website and enter the prize draw.

Be sure to check out the list of attendees at the show while you are there, too. They include everything from talks from the experts, to shooting shots with a drone, to creating photographs for the virtual world.

Good luck!