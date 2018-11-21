WIN! A Canon EOS R, adapter and a Canon ambassador masterclass - worth £2,350!

It’s your chance to win some mouth-watering Canon kit!
Enter this amazing competition and you could be in with the chance of winning Canon's new full-frame mirrorless EOS R camera body and Mount Adapter EF-EOS R.
Not only that, but you'll also win a place on a Photography Experience with Canon Ambassador and professional landscape photographer, David Noton.
The EOS R is Canon's first full-frame mirrorless camera, and features an 30MP sensor that's capable of delivering stunning results with bags of detail and clarity. This is complemented by a sophisticated AF system, hi-res electronic viewfinder and large touchscreen, while the rest of the specification is equally as impressive.
Used in conjunction with the compact Mount Adapter EF-EOS R, it enables you to use your existing Canon EF-S and EF lenses on the EOS R.
To enter this competition, please click below and answer a question about the Canon EOS R!
Terms and conditions
- This competition is available to UK entrants only.
- The closing date for individuals entering the competition is 31 December 2018. Employees of Future Publishing, Canon (UK) Ltd and its subsidiary companies, their families, agents and other parties directly involved with this promotion and the prize are not eligible to enter.
- By entering this free prize draw, all participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions unless notified otherwise in writing.
- Participants can only enter into the prize draw once. Multiple entries will not count. At the end of the entry period, one winner will be selected at random and will be contacted by Canon UK.
- Canon UK will liaise between the winners and David Noton to arrange a mutually convenient date for the Photography Experience which will take place at the Canon head office in Reigate.
- The winner will be responsible for travelling and any other costs associated with attending the Photography Experience.
- The Prize is non-transferable and no cash or credit alternatives will be substituted for the prize on offer. In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, Canon reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.