WIN! A Canon EOS R, adapter and a Canon ambassador masterclass - worth £2,350!

It’s your chance to win some mouth-watering Canon kit!

Enter this amazing competition and you could be in with the chance of winning Canon's new full-frame mirrorless EOS R camera body and Mount Adapter EF-EOS R.

Not only that, but you'll also win a place on a Photography Experience with Canon Ambassador and professional landscape photographer, David Noton.

The EOS R is Canon's first full-frame mirrorless camera, and features an 30MP sensor that's capable of delivering stunning results with bags of detail and clarity. This is complemented by a sophisticated AF system, hi-res electronic viewfinder and large touchscreen, while the rest of the specification is equally as impressive.

Used in conjunction with the compact Mount Adapter EF-EOS R, it enables you to use your existing Canon EF-S and EF lenses on the EOS R.

To enter this competition, please click below and answer a question about the Canon EOS R!

Terms and conditions