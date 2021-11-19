Who needs a 4K TV on Black Friday when these 40-inch HD screens are so cheap?

Do you really need a 4K TV for Black Friday? Will the once-premium resolution has now become commonplace, even on 40-inch TV displays, there's something to be said for these cheap Cello HD screens, which have been discounted on Amazon as the Black Friday TV deals really get underway.
There are two Cello TVs seeing sharp discounts on Amazon right now, including the 40-inch Cello ZF0204 (down to just £259 after a £60 discount), which features a built-in DVD player for playing movies and boxsets. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
There's also the 40-inch Cello ZBVD0204, down to £230 after a £70 discount, which ditches the DVD player (we're all on Netflix these days, aren't we?) but packs in three HDMI ports for connectivity options should you need them.
Both screens feature Full HD resolution, meaning you get a 1080p display rather than 4K Ultra HD. But when it comes to cheap TVs, it's often smarter to stick to lower resolutions – as the processor inside the display likely won't be powerful enough to output 4K impressively, or upscale from native HD to fill all those extra pixels. If you want good 4K images, you're going to need a 4K TV that does them justice.
Cello ZBVD0204 40-inch LED TV:
£299 £230 at Amazon
This 40-inch TV makes do with Full HD resolution, but throws in Freeview HD and a handful of HDMI ports to compensate. You're also getting a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn't a guarantee at this price.
Cello ZF0204 40-inch LED TV:
£319 £259 at Amazon
This 40-inch TV makes do with Full HD resolution, but throws in Freeview HD and a built-in DVD player to compensate. You're also getting a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn't a guarantee at this price.
True, Full HD at 40 inches makes these Cello TVs something of an outlier. These days, most 40-inch TVs support 4K as standard, and there are relatively few TV manufacturers offering this exact compromise – the benefits of a slightly larger screen for more visible images and text, but while sticking to a cheaper, lower resolution like Full HD.
Note, though, that these screens are graded 'F' for their energy class, so they won't be the most energy-efficient purchases out there – you'll likely need a pricier, higher-quality screen for that.
