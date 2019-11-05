Want a free Xbox or LG Smart TV? Take your pick with BT's new broadband deals

With still a good few weeks to go until Black Friday, you probably wouldn't expect to see freebie-filled fibre broadband deals hitting the virtual shelves already - but BT is proving that little theory wrong.

BT is no stranger to offering freebies with its broadband deals, but its latest offers are well worth a second look. With its pair of Superfast Fibre deals you can either get a superb LG 43-inch 4K-ready Smart TV or a Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

To score one of these mouthwatering gifts, you will have to sign up for a 24-month fibre contract and subscribe to a TV package. A complete dream for all sports fans out there, BT Sport will be included so you're getting access to tonnes of Premier League fixtures and UFC 245 around the corner, too (as well as much more).

Below we've got the BT broadband deals detailed and outlined so you can pick the best option for you. Of course, they don't quite suit you or you don't really want to pay extra for fibre broadband make sure you check out our guide to the best broadband deals to compare every package out there worth caring about.

But be warned...with a broadband deal this high in quality, it comes as no surprise that it is only available for a limited time - it ends on Thursday, November 14.

Get your choice of gift with BT's broadband deals:

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | Freeview TV & BT Sport | £9.99 delivery | £50.99pm + Xbox S or LG Smart TV

OK, so £50+ per month isn't exactly what you'd call affordable when it comes to broadband deals. But take a look at all the added value jam-packed into this offer. The speeds are well above the norm of the entry-level fibre most providers give, you'll have BT Sport sorted for the next two years, free weekend calls...and that's before you even get to that awesome free tech gift!

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | Freeview TV & BT Sport | £9.99 delivery | £54.99pm + Xbox S or LG Smart TV

For just £4 more a month you're getting much faster download speeds so this package is ideal for bigger households or streaming and gaming fans out there. This package also brings you unlimited monthly usage, and BT guarantees minimum download speeds or you'll get £20 back.

View Deal

Upgrade your BT broadband deal and get even more

The prices that are displayed above are the base costs for the two packages. Once you click the base package you want and before you get to the checkout, you can choose which BT Sport package to go with. Your options range from the BT Sport app only to 4K toting TV packages with extra channels.

