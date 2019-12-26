Vodafone's super cheap, super speedy fibre broadband deal is our fave of Boxing Day

Vodafone's new year's resolution this year is clearly to bring the nation faster broadband at a cheaper price. Its belter of a broadband deal allows you to upgrade to its fastest internet plan for the same price as its entry-level internet. And a Merry Christmas to you, too, Vodafone!

Offering up average speeds of 63Mb for a price of just £23 a month, you're saving £4 each month on the original price. Fantastic news if you're the kind of person who won't settle for anything less than the most seemless of streaming or glitch-free gaming, but still wants to save cash.

And the news gets even better if you also have a phone contract with Vodafone. That's because the monthly bills come down even further to £21 per month - that's honestly a pretty ridiculous price for a faster fibre broadband deal.

You can find out everything you need to know about this internet promotion below or, if you'd sooner see what other providers are up to during this festive period with our thorough broadband deals guide.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

It's a simple offer - get Vodafone's fastest fibre package for the same price as its regular Superfast 1 option. That means speeds averaging 63Mb at a monthly price of just £23 - the best price around for speeds of this calibre.

View Deal

