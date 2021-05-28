Vodafone's market-leading fibre broadband deal finally ends on Monday

If you're looking to get your hands on a new broadband deal, you might want to make your decision before Monday - that's when the market's top fibre plan is set to end.

This deal in question is Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan. It only costs £22 a month but gets you speeds averaging 63Mb. That will be plenty for families watching Netflix, working from home and running a host of devices off the internet.

On top of that, Vodafone is currently throwing in a £75 voucher with this package that you can use at Amazon, M&S or Tesco. If you do happen to miss the end date then don't worry, there are plenty of great alternatives out there.

TalkTalk is offering its Fibre 65 plan for just £25 a month with speeds averaging 67Mb and a £100 voucher. Or Virgin's M100 plan only costs £24 a month despite its 108Mb average speeds and £50 voucher. You can see all of the competition with our broadband deals guide.

This fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan is the best overall value fibre plan out there right now. It gets you speeds averaging 63Mb for just £22 a month. On top of that, Vodafone will also throw in a £75 Amazon, M&S or Tesco voucher. That as a whole is a price you're not going to beat without seriously reducing your speeds...just make sure you get in before Monday.

