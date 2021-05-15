Vodafone is the clear choice for both fibre and broadband and TV deals this weekend

Vodafone has shot through the ranks to offer some of the best broadband deals we’ve seen for a while. Beating out the likes of BT, Sky, and TalkTalk for overall value, two of Vodafone’s offers are going to be the perfect choices for many right now.

If you’re just looking to keep your monthly bills low, Vodafone’s Superfast 2 plan is the perfect way to go. It has recently been priced down to match the usually cheaper Superfast 1 plan at just £22 a month.

That makes it one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals available right now and yet, it gets you speeds averaging a whopping 63Mb. That’s perfect for a large household looking to work from home, stream in HD, and have a host of smart gadgets connected up.

If you’re looking for a more complete broadband package, Vodafone’s Pro Xtra Superfast 2 plan is looking like a great choice. Yes, it costs a lot more at £43 a month but there’s a lot going into that price.



You get the same 63Mb average speeds but Vodafone will also throw in 12 months of Norton 360 Premium Antivirus, Apple TV 4K and anytime calls for free. Plus, you’ll get Vodafone’s Super Wifi Booster, a dedicated home broadband call line, automatic upgrades if faster speeds become available and a 4G backup if your internet ever goes down.

On both of these plans you’ll also get a £75 voucher that you can use at Amazon, Tesco or M&S. Realistically, the cheaper of the two is going to be the better for most but if you feel like splashing out, the Pro Xtra plan has a lot going for it.

Compare these two fibre broadband deals:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

This fibre broadband deal stands out right now as the best price you can get. It will only cost you £22 a month but you’ll get speeds averaging an impressive 63Mb. That will be great speeds for small families, couples or those living on their own, offering almost double most fibre plans at this price. Plus, that £75 voucher really helps to add to the overall value you’re getting here.

Vodafone Pro Xtra Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £43 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

While this is an expensive broadband plan, there is a lot going into the price. Along with the included £75 voucher, Vodafone will also net you speeds averaging 63Mb, free subscriptions to Apple TV and Norton Premium Antivirus, anytime calls, a Super Wi-Fi booster, and 4G backup for if your internet goes down. With all of that lined-up, the price here actually looks really affordable.

