Vodafone is offering £75 Amazon vouchers with its unbeatable broadband deals

Vodafone has been pretty quite when it comes to broadband deals lately. Nothing spectacular has come from the brand for well over a month, but now we see why - it was saving it all up for a massive push.

Right now, Vodafone's two best fibre broadband deals have come down in price, with the cheaper option offering speeds averaging 35Mb for just £22 a month - £20 for Vodafone mobile customers.

And for something faster, you're only needing to pay £23.50 a month for speeds averaging 63Mb (£21.50 for existing customers). That's a small boost in cost for almost double the speeds.

And as if that wasn't enough, Vodafone is also throwing in £75 Amazon vouchers on both packages. An incentive that beats out...well, all of the competitors in the world of broadband.

You can find out more on these plans below.

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deals in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.50 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

This is likely going to be the better option due to the faster speeds and only very small increase in price. If you jump up to £23.50 a month, you are rewarded with speeds averaging 63Mb while still getting that £75 Amazon voucher. And, like the above plan, Vodafone will further discount the price if you're an existing customer.

View Deal

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusivity to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.

Read more: