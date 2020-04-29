Virgin's best ever broadband deal gives you blistering speeds for just £23.95 a month

Virgin Media has long been a purveyor of broadband deals with super fast speeds and extra features. But until now, we'd never rank it alongside our picks for the best cheap broadband deals.

However, that's all changed with Virgin's awesome current offer that genuinely makes it one of the best value ISP's in the UK.

If you're lucky enough to live in a postcode that has access to the provider (somewhere in the region of 70% of the UK do), then the Virgin M50 Fibre Broadband package is a fantastic option right now thanks to a handsome £100 discount.

For £23.95 per month (and nothing to pay upfront if you sign up by the end of Wednesday), you get lightning-fast speeds averaging 54Mb, free calls at weekends and a Virgin Media Hub.

Plus, unlike a lot of the competition, Virgin is still promising fast installations. So if you've been trying to switch, but the likes of BT Broadband and Sky can't get you connected, then Virgin could be a fantastic alternative.

You can head straight to the Virgin Media website to sign up for this online exclusive deal. Or, if you can't get Virgin where you are or have been put off by this week's outages, head to our fibre broadband deals page to compare other superfast internet options available now.

Virgin's £100 off broadband deal in full:

Virgin M50 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £35 upfront* | £23.95 a month

We're pretty sure that this is Virgin Media's cheapest internet deal ever, securing you speeds averaging 54Mb for a mere £23.95 a month. That kind of speed is ideal for busy households with everybody trying to use the internet, fast downloading, interruption-free video calls and seamless streaming. *And like all of Virgin's other plans right now, you're paying absolutely nothing upfront - as long as you order it by the end of Wednesday, April 29. DEAL ENDS SUNDAY, MAY 3View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 70% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're all set.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

