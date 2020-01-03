Virgin Media's mega fast broadband deals are now cheaper than they've been in ages

It's not every day that we get excited about Virgin Media broadband deal prices. Because Virgin offers some of the fastest home internet speeds out there, the result is usually bills that are far less attractive than the others you'd see on our broadband deals guide.

But thanks to the provider getting in the January sales spirit, its current broadband deals are well worth a look - assuming of course that you're one of the people who can get Virgin Media's service where you live or work.

With bills usually north of £30, its best-priced internet currently starts at just £27 per month. And if you think you'll have to sacrifice on speed to get that, think again - the entry-level fibre plan from Virgin bags you average speeds of an impressive 108Mb, which is the equivalent of downloads timed at a rapid 13.5MB per second. Still not fast enough for you? Doubling the speed to a jaw-dropping average of 213Mb is only another fiver more.

There's more about what you get with these Virgin broadband deals below (or you can call 0800-049-2102 to speak to somebody about your options) but you still need to be aware that other internet providers out there can still seriously undercut the prices Virgin can offer. So be sure to scroll to the bottom of this article for today's choice picks, or compare the lot with our dedicated guide to the best broadband deals.

See Virgin Media's January broadband deals

Virgin Media M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £35 activation fee | £33 £27

The cheapest of all of Virgin's broadband deals right now, the M100 plan gets you free weekend calls and those ridiculously fast speeds. It's over a fiver a month cheaper than usual, so that's a big fat £72 saving across the whole year. Or go even faster with one of the souped-up packages below...

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then .

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

