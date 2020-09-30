Virgin is offering £75 Amazon vouchers across all of its best fibre broadband deals

Close your 20 broadband comparison tabs and stop your enthralling research into the difference between ADSL and fibre, because Virgin has dropped a collection of broadband deals to top the rest of the market.

Across all of these packages, Virgin is throwing in £75 Amazon vouchers - a pretty impressive incentive. While you can get this voucher on four different deals, the cheapest offer stands out.

Virgin's M100 plan gets you speeds averaging 108Mb for just £24 a month. Compared to other broadband deals out there, that's double the speeds usually offered for that price.

While the vouchers won't arrive in time for Amazon Prime Day, it is a nice added bonus on an already impressive offer.

You can find out more about these deals below. However, keep in mind that Virgin isn't available everywhere. If you can't get it where you live, consult our guide to fibre broadband deals to see what else is available.

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

This latest offer from Virgin is pretty fantastic. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb at a price of just £24 a month. There's nothing to pay upfront and on top of the excellent speeds and pricing combo, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher on top making this one of the best offers out there.

View Deal

Virgin M200 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | £30 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

If you upgrade to Virgin's M200 deal, you will see a jump in speeds to 213Mb averages. That is going to be more than plenty for big households, allowing for multiple streams, people gaming and more all at the same time.

View Deal

Virgin M350 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 362Mb average speed | £36 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

Virgin's M350 package starts to get into the world of market-leading speeds with few providers going this high. For £36 a month, you're getting speeds averaging 362Mb - more than enough to assure flawless speeds when downloading and uploading anything you might need.

View Deal

Virgin M500 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 516Mb average speed | £42 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

Virgin's M500 package offers pretty ridiculous 516Mb average speeds. That's going to be plenty for massive student houses or homes with people working full time, someone gaming, others streaming in HD and more. In essence, this is going to be the package for those who don't like waiting for downloads to finish or have internet draining jobs.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



