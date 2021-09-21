Virgin is offering fast speeds and a £50 voucher with this bargain broadband deal

Whether it's for gaming, working from home or simply because you've developed an intensive smart home, having fast internet is crucial for some. And, if you're looking for speedy internet on a budget, Virgin has a great option.
Right now you can get Virgin's M100 plan for only £24 a month with speeds averaging 108Mb. That's roughly double the speed most packages of this price are offering right now.
With those speeds you'll be able to perform large downloads quickly, game online without lag, or simply use the internet across multiple devices without fear of any delays or buffering.
As the deal currently stands, you'll also get a £50 Amazon voucher when you sign up to this package. The voucher will arrive within 120 days of you signing up for the plan.
- Broadband deals: see the other fantastic offers available
Virgin's fibre broadband deal in full:
Virgin M100: 24 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £50 Amazon voucher
Virgin's M100 plan is a fantastic option for anyone who needs faster speeds. It offers up average speeds of 108Mb while only charging £24 a month. That's roughly double the speeds of what most plans offer at this price point. On top of that, you'll also get a £50 voucher to spend at Amazon.
View Deal
Read more:
- TechRadar's full guide to today's best broadband deals
- Want to try something different? How about 4G home broadband?
- Got a need for speed? Use our very own broadband speed test