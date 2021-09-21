Virgin is offering fast speeds and a £50 voucher with this bargain broadband deal

Whether it's for gaming, working from home or simply because you've developed an intensive smart home, having fast internet is crucial for some. And, if you're looking for speedy internet on a budget, Virgin has a great option.

Right now you can get Virgin's M100 plan for only £24 a month with speeds averaging 108Mb. That's roughly double the speed most packages of this price are offering right now.

With those speeds you'll be able to perform large downloads quickly, game online without lag, or simply use the internet across multiple devices without fear of any delays or buffering.

As the deal currently stands, you'll also get a £50 Amazon voucher when you sign up to this package. The voucher will arrive within 120 days of you signing up for the plan.

Broadband deals: see the other fantastic offers available

Virgin's fibre broadband deal in full:

Read more: