This incredible new Samsung Galaxy S9 deal is the cheapest you can get right now

Want a brand new android device but promised yourself that 2019 was the year you would save money? Well we might have the perfect solution for you and it comes in the form of an incredibly cheap Samsung Galaxy S9 deal.

This deal comes to you courtesy of Mobile Phones Direct that has knocked the price of this flagship device down to just £23 a month with no upfront costs, that is seriously cheap for what is still a relatively new device. You even get 3GB of data which is quite a fair amount for this price and should be enough for the average data user.

You can see all of the details of this super cheap deal down below or if you were wanting something with a bit more data you can check out our best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals for all of the top deals on the device.

This cheap Samsung S9 deal in full

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | unlimited texts | £23pm

We're going to come out and say it, you're not going to get a better deal than this right now, period. Not only are you not paying anything upfront but you're only having to pay £23 a month. You even get 3GB of data, which for this price is a seriously good deal. Total cost over 24 months is £552View Deal

Mobile Phones Direct also has this same device in Midnight Black and Coral Blue