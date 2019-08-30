This exclusive Huawei P30 deal boasts cheap bills and a load of data

The Huawei P30 has been out for a good couple of months now and has managed to secure itself as one of our favourite mid-range phones. And if like us, you've been eyeing up this impressive device, we have the perfect contract for you.

Thanks to an exclusive code just for you readers of TechRadar, you can cut the upfront costs of this deal down by £25. Simply enter the code TECH25OFF at the checkout and watch as the upfront cost drops to just £60.

That paired with the 12GB of data you're getting and the monthly bills of £29 makes this a pretty impressive Huawei P30 deal. And a pretty great overall price for a phone that graces our top 10 best smartphones list.

Making this deal even better, if you order before September 4, you can even claim £80 in cashback from Huawei.

You can see this offer in full down below or if it doesn't quite match what you need from a phone, check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is currently available.

This exclusive Huawei P30 deal in full:

Huawei P30 from Mobiles.co.uk | £60 upfront (with code TECH25OFF) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month

After you apply the code TECH25OFF, this becomes one of the best Huawei P30 deals around right now. You're paying just £60 upfront and £29 a month to land yourself a very comfortable 12GB of data each and every month. Not bad for a phone as good as this. Total cost over 24 months is £756

View Deal

What's so good about the Huawei P30?

The Huawei P30 is one of Huawei's most recent launches and one that has us very impressed. With a 6.1-inch OLED display, a 3650mAh battery and some impressive internal processing power, the Huawei P30 is a premium device both inside and outside.

Read our review on the Huawei P30