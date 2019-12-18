This EE iPhone 8 deal secures you a super cheap iPhone just in time for Christmas

Two words that rarely blend fluidly together are Apple and cheap but with this new iPhone 8 deal you're not just getting a cheap iPhone, you're getting one of the most affordable contracts we've ever seen on this device.

Firstly, and most importantly, the monthly bills you'll be paying come in at £23. In the world of iPhone deals, that kind of cheap pricing is extremely rare. Even better still, the upfront cost tacked on to this deal is just £65, meaning there is no giant hidden cost lurking around.

Of course, at a price like this you're not going to be swimming in data. This deal offers 4GB each month - plenty for social media, internet and general use but maybe a bit low for those going big on streaming. For those big data users, this offer will be a better fit.

Find out more about this iPhone 8 deal below or if it falls short of what you need from your phone, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals.

This cheap iPhone 8 deal in full:

iPhone 8: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £65 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Looking for the iPhone 8 on a cheap contract? This could well be the way to go. There's monthly bills of £23 and an affordable upfront spend of just £65. Pair that with EE's superfast 4G speeds and the 4GB of data you're getting and this is a pretty impressive all-round offer.View Deal

What's the iPhone 8 like?

It might not be able to compete with Apple's impressive iPhone 11 in terms of specs, but at a price like this the iPhone 8 feels like a steal! It has a lot of the features we want from a phone these days - wireless charging, a strong point-and-shoot camera and even a stylish design.

On top of that, it has a 1821mAh battery, a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display and and a IP67 rating, making it a powerful contender compared to other devices at this price range.

Read our full iPhone 8 review