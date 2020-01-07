This big data iPhone 11 deal from Three stands tall above all others right now

Much like the fireworks launched on New Year's Eve, iPhone 11 deals have shot up in dramatic style as we enter a brand new decade. Bucking the trend of rising prices however, one tariff is holding firm and offering a bargain on Apple's latest iPhone.

Coming directly from the Three website, the deal in question is offering up a whopping 100GB of data at a price of just £39 a month. And unlike its competition, this deal will only cost you £29 upfront making it one of the cheapest offers around.

Of course, a lot of people will just want the iPhone 11 that can offer the cheapest monthly bills or pick whatever the best deal on EE is, however right now nothing is coming close to this big data plan.

Want to know more? You can find all of the details of this offer listed below. Or, if you find yourself deciding the iPhone 11 isn't for you, consult our guide to mobile phone deals to see what else is currently available.

This big data iPhone 11 deal from Three:

iPhone 11: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

While other iPhone 11 deals have shot up in price, this has remained comfortably affordable. And, when you take into account the impressive 100GB of data Three is throwing into the mix, you will be hard pressed to find anything that quite competes with this.

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

Read our full iPhone 11 review