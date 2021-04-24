These three broadband deals from BT, Vodafone and Virgin beat everything else

Looking to upgrade your internet to get some faster fibre speeds? This weekend three broadband deals are going to stand out above the rest and they come from BT, Vodafone, and Virgin.

Out of the three, Virgin's feels like the best overall value but its coverage means only certain areas will be able to get it. If you live within Virgin's coverage, its M100 plan is an excellent choice.

It only costs £24 a month while getting you speeds averaging 108Mb and you'll also get a £50 Amazon voucher. That's great value, however, if you go with Vodafone you can go cheaper than that.

Vodafone's Superfast 2 plan is down in price, now costing just £22 a month for speeds averaging 63Mb. Like Virgin, you'll also get a nice cash incentive - a £75 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco, or M&S.

Finally, BT's Fibre 2 plan has seen a decent price cut making it an affordable choice. For speeds averaging 67Mb, you'll only have to pay £29.99 a month and BT will also throw in a £110 Mastercard.

Compare these three fibre broadband deals:

Virgin M100: 24 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £50 Amazon voucher

If you live in an area that can get Virgin's broadband, it will be the best choice for fibre internet right now. Not only does it only cost £24 a month but it supplies you with a truly impressive average speed of 108Mb - roughly double what most plans can get you at this price. On top of that, you're also getting a £50 Amazon voucher.

View Deal

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | 67Mb average speed | £31.99 £29.99 per month | FREE activation + £110 Mastercard

While it isn't as affordable as the other two plans on this list, this deal from BT is a great option. It provides you with speeds averaging 67Mb for just £29.99 a month - down from its original price of £31.99. On top of that, you're getting an £110 Mastercard with this promotion too.

View Deal

