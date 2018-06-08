These £18 per month Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals are absolute bargains

With consumers and critics alike, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro have proved incredibly popular alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone ranges since they were launched just over two months ago. In our reviews the P20 scored an impressive 4 stars and the P20 Pro an outstanding 4.5 stars – that's quite an achievement by Huawei.

One reason these phones have shoppers flocking is because, compared to their more expensive flagship competitors, Huawei P20 deals are so darn cheap – and somehow this week, they've gotten even better still!

You can now get either the P20 or P20 Pro for a mere £18 per month. That's way better than any of the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9 or iPhone 8 can manage. In both cases, the Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk is responsible for the massive price cut, and both handsets are on Vodafone, with 1GB monthly data allowance.

We know that won't suit everybody, but Mobiles has also just sorted out some deals on the P20 and P20 Pro that get you more data. You can either use our comparison chart at the bottom of this page, or simply sift through our favourite deals for each handset below.

Our top 3 best Huawei P20 deals:

Huawei P20 on Vodafone | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £18pm

We have no hesitation in calling this just what it is: an unbelievably cheap Huawei P20 deal. We'd be crowing if this was on the budget iPhone SE, let alone a 2018 flagship phone barely eight weeks old. If the data's enough for you, then just grab this while you can!

Huawei P20 on Vodafone | 99p upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

Despite the ridiculously low bills above, we may actually prefer this, again on Vodafone. It may be a fiver more a month, but you get quadruple the data. And the upfront spend comes down virtually to zero. Fantastic value (click and scroll down to get this price).View Deal

Huawei P20 on EE | FREE upfront| 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

Mobiles.co.uk doesn't have the absolute monopoly on great P20 deals, and this Affordable Mobiles tariff with £100 cashback is the way to go for big data. 30 glorious GBs of the stuff – we can't quite imagine how you'd exceed that – and absolutely free upfront.

Our top 3 best Huawei P20 Pro deals:

Huawei P20 Pro on Vodafone | £135 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £18pm

We know that this is £120 more expensive than the deal on the Pro's little brother, but we can't emphasise enough how damn cheap this is for such a high-quality, big-screened, super-popular smartphone. Those monthly bills are almost beyond belief.

Huawei P20 Pro on Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

A familiar pattern is emerging here, with Mobiles.co.uk offering a very well-priced 4GB alternative to the grandstanding £18pm tariff above. Be sure to type in the discount code 10OFF at the checkout to save a tenner on the upfront price.

Huawei P20 Pro on EE | FREE upfront| 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £33pm

Just like the 30GB Affordable Mobiles deal on the P20 above, but you lose out on the £100 cashback if you go for the bigger phone. Compare this to Samsung Galaxy S9 Pro deals and you'll see exactly why we like this price so much.

