These iPhone 11 deals are the perfect alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S20

If you're in the market for a new phone right now, you have likely heard that Samsung has recently gone live with its latest trio of flagship devices. You've also likely heard that these Samsung phones aren't exactly cheap.

Not great news for those looking to score Samsung's latest however it does now mean that Apple is the more affordable option of the two big names. And if your mind is split between the two, iPhone 11 deals are looking like the obvious choice.

Not only is the RRP of the iPhone 11 much cheaper than Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, it has also seen a number of big price drops recently meaning now is a great time to score Apple's popular handset.

We've picked out the top few iPhone 11 contracts currently available and listed them below for you to see in full.

Compare all of the best mobile phone deals in one place

These cheap iPhone 11 deals in full:

iPhone 11: at Fonehouse | EE | £49 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Currently one of the best iPhone 11 deals around, you're getting 50GB of data at a price of just £38 a month and £49 upfront. Not only does that put this as the top choice on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network but it is also one of the best deals in general.View Deal

iPhone 11: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited texts and minutes | £39pm

If you go with Three you'll be able to get a whopping 100GB of data for just £39 a month. That paired with the upfront spend of £49 makes this an all-round excellent offer, especially considering we've seen it steadily drop in price to this point in the past few weeks.

View Deal

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

Read our full iPhone 11 review