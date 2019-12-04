These exclusive phone deals are just £20/pm - Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Google

Now that the £1,000+ price tag on phones is becoming more common, the search for the elusive cheap phone contract is quickly turning into more of a challenge. But, luckily for anyone trying to land some cheap bills with their phone, we're here to help.
While Black Friday is well and truly wrapped up for the year, there are still a few nuggets of affordability floating around, promising to offer you a bargain well into December.
Included in this collection of leftover offers is a set of mobile phone deals completely exclusive to TechRadar readers. That exclusivity knocks down the upfront cost on all of these offers and pairs it with just £20 a month.
And despite that exceptionally low price tag, these are all offers on some pretty strong handsets. The kings of the mid-range department are all here, including the vintage iPhone 7 and 2019's Huawei P30, Google Pixel 3a and Samsung Galaxy A70.
iPhone 7 deals:
iPhone 7: at Affordable Mobiles| O2 | £20 upfront with code TRBF30 | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm
Apple is notoriously expensive, we all know that but with this deal, it becomes a little bit more affordable. On top of the monthly bills of just £20, you only then pay £20 upfront thanks to our exclusive code. Just watch that data cap, with 2GB of data on offer this is lower than the other options on this list.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy A70 deals:
Samsung Galaxy A70: at Affordable Mobiles| O2 | £74.99 upfront with code TRBF30 | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm
Despite the price tag on show, the Samsung Galaxy A70 is a pretty powerful device. And at £20 a month, the 4GB of data that is on offer is perfect for most people. Just watch the slightly higher upfront costs you need to pay with this deal.View Deal
Google Pixel 3a deals:
Google Pixel 3a: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £45 upfront with code TRBF30 | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20 per month
For anyone trying to score a top-notch camera phone at a low price, this deal could well be the way to go. Like all of the other offers on this list, there's only £20 a month to pay and then the upfront cost gets knocked down to just £45.View Deal
Huawei P30 deals:
Huawei P30: at Affordable Mobiles| O2 | £120.99 upfront with code TRBF30 | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm
£20 a month is a price that smashes anything else currently available with the Huawei P30. Combine that with the exclusively affordable upfront spend and you will be hard-pressed to top this deal! Just watch the 4GB of data that comes with it.View Deal
