These Cyber Monday running shoe deals include 50% off some of our favorite pairs

If you've been waiting for the Cyber Monday deals to pick up a new pair of running shoes, you're most certainly in luck, because there are a few really great discounts on trainers from some of our favourite brands.
On Amazon, loads of pairs of running trainers from New Balance, Sketchers and Merrell are on offer, many going for half price or better . You can see the full listing here, but we're going to highlight some of our favorites below.
(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
We're not listing the prices in the deals blocks, because the discounts differ depending on your shoe size. For example, in our first entry, a size 10.5 pair is available for 25% off, but size 11s are half price.
And technically, these aren't all running shoe deals - there are some walking shoes, boots, sandals and plain old normal shoes too - but some of the best discounts are on pairs that are great for runs.
Today's best running shoe deals
New Balance 520v7: up to 50% off at Amazon
I spent the last 10 months running with a pair of these, and can attest to their comfort and longevity (I got about 800 miles in before they became too ragged to use). New Balance is always solid with its shoes and this is proof.
Sketchers Men's Elite Flex Prime: 44% to 49% off at Amazon
These shoes are designed for walking, and could be great for the commute if you walk to work, as they're a little more subtle than lots of other walking shoes. Discounts on different sizes are roughly equal, but the savings are bigger for larger pairs.
New Balance Men's Draft: up to 63% off at Amazon
Some sizes of these road running shoes are 63% off, but lots of other sizes have sold out and some have discounts that aren't as big. But even the smaller reductions are still about 40% off.
Merrell Men's Vapor Glove 3 Luna LTR: up to 45% off at Amazon
This is a pretty expensive fitness shoe at regular price, but at almost half price it's well worth a look. Again though, different sizes have different savings.
