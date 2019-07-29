These cheap bluetooth speaker deals bring the boom to the beach

Tired of playing music through your phone's underpowered speakers? Then it's time you checked out the summer sales as there are some fantastic offers on cheap bluetooth speakers.

We've been shopping around today and have found some superb deals for you to check out. And we've made a point to track down waterproof speakers too, so you're totally covered when someone makes a splash in the pool, drinks gets spilled or the weather tries to ruin the party.

JBL Flip 4 bluetooth speaker £199 £69 at Amazon

That's a massive discount on one of our favourite bluetooth speakers. This Siri/Google-friendly smart speaker has fantastic bass performance and can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The black model is cheapest by far today with a £129 saving. There are deals on the other colours too, but they're closer to £100.

Over in the US? Prices seem to have settled down at $99.95 at Walmart for most colors. You can get bigger discounts on some models if you don't mind them being refurbished or 'open box.'

JBL Clip 2 bluetooth speaker | £50 £35.98 at Amazon

Looking for something a fair bit cheaper, but still with waterproofing and from a decent brand too? Well you're in luck as JBL had you in mind with the Clip 2. Extra portable and extra cheap today.

The US can enjoy a great saving today too with $20 knocked off multiple colors of the JBL Clip 2 from $39.95 at Walmart.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker | £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Ultimate Ears make some of the most stylish portable bluetooth speakers in the business and multiple variants are on sale at this low price today. You're getting 10 hours of playback with this rechargeable stunner.View Deal

The Wonderboom isn't around as much as it used to be in the US since the Wonderboom 2 came out. Walmart has a selection of refurbished models available though. That being said, Amazon US has new stock available, but it's actually selling the newer Wonderboom 2 for the same price.

