These are the five best Black Friday broadband deals so far - Virgin, BT and more

Yes, Black Friday isn't officially for a couple more weeks but that doesn't mean the deals aren't already rolling in! Internet providers wasted no time getting out their Black Friday broadband deals, with most of the big names already live.

The likes of TalkTalk, Virgin, BT and Vodafone have all gone live with early Black Friday offers. These range from the lowest prices ever from the brands to free months of internet and back around to big cash incentives.

Of course, we could well see other broadband providers launching later in the month and other than Virgin, Black Friday broadband and TV deals are still fairly lacking.

However, for fibre broadband deals and regular ADSL speeds, the offers around right now for Black Friday are fantastic. We've listed the best below.

1. Vodafone's market-leading broadband

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.50 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

This is likely going to be the better option due to the faster speeds and only very small increase in price. If you jump up to £23.50 a month, you are rewarded with speeds averaging 63Mb while still getting that £75 Amazon voucher. And, like the above plan, Vodafone will further discount the price if you're an existing customer.

2. BT's Black Friday cash incentive

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | 50Mb average speed | £26.99 per month | £9.99 activation + £100 Mastercard

This deal from BT provides you with speeds averaging 50Mb for just £27.99 a month. On top of that, you're getting an £100 Mastercard which effectively brings your costs all the way down to just £22.82 a month. That's the kind of price you see on other much cheaper brands which often offer slower speeds.

3. Three months for free with TalkTalk

TalkTalk Fibre 35 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.50pm + first 3 months free

The cheapest of TalkTalk's three fibre plans on offer, here you're getting speeds averaging 38Mb for just £23.50 a month. However, that cost doesn't kick in until the fourth month, with the first three costing absolutely nothing. On top of that, you're not paying anything upfront.

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26pm + first 3 months free

While the above package will work perfectly for people living on their own or in small households, if there's a few of you in the house, this upgrade could well be necessary. The costs jump up to £26 a month but you also see a speed increase, going up to 67Mb averages.

4. Virgin broadband and TV deals

Virgin Big Bundle | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 112+ channels | £35 activation | £28.99 a month

The cheapest of Virgin's broadband and TV deals, the Big Bundle secures you weekend calls, speeds averaging 108Mb and over 112 channels for just £28.99 a month - the brands lowest ever price. Included in those channels is the usual collection of Dave, E4, CBBC and more, but also the ability to watch YouTube, BBC iPlayer and more through your TV.

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £44.99 a month

Upgrading to the Bigger Bundle offers a number of benefits. First off, your speeds increase to an average of 213Mb which is incredibly fast. On top of that, you get over 210 channels including BT Sport in Ultra 4K HD, Sky Witness, Fox, Comedy Central, and more. All of that comes at the lowest price ever from Virgin at £44.99. You can also upgrade to Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle at its lowest ever cost.

5. The UK's cheapest broadband deals

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £17.99 per month + £50 Mastercard

Plusnet has snagged the UK's cheapest broadband deal with this offer. It starts with monthly bills of just £17.99 - already the UK's cheapest plan - but then it takes it a step further. Plusnet is offering customers a £50 Mastercard as well, effectively bringing your bills down to £13.82 a month!

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £21.99 per month + £50 Mastercard

Plusnet is doing what it does best right now - cheap bills. For its base fibre plan, you pay just £21.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. While that is already the cheapest price out there for fibre, it does get even better thanks to the £50 Mastercard it is throwing in on top. That effectively brings your costs down to £19.21 each month.

