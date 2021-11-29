These are the 10 mobile phone deals that are dominating the Cyber Monday sales

Missed out on a big saving from the Black Friday sale? Not to worry, the Cyber Monday sales have now arrived and with them, a whole of host of new discounts on top Apple and Android smartphones.
Just like during Black Friday last week, we're seeing the biggest savings today on the most popular flagship devices. This includes the Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S21 series and iPhone 13 range.
These devices rarely see significant reductions in price making today the perfect time to get them. Below we've picked out the 10 best Cyber Monday phone deals this year for you to compare.
The 10 best Cyber Monday phone deals
iPhone 13: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £150 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 200GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £32/pm
This is a fantastic iPhone 13 deal, offering one of the best overall prices we've seen so far. Yes, you do have to spend a lot upfront, paying a full £150 (with the code 10OFF) but after that, you'll be left with monthly of just £32. For that price, you'll get a massive 200GB of data on the Vodafone network.
iPhone 12 mini: at Fonehouse | Three | £49 upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £28pm
The iPhone 12 mini came way down in price over Black Friday and this fantastic price has remained for Cyber Monday. For a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan, you'll only pay £49 upfront and £28 a month - a price we haven't seen beaten for this handset.
iPhone 11: at iD Mobile | FREE upfront | 20GB data | unlimited texts and minutes |
£30.99pm £27.99pm
iD Mobile pulled out an absolute winner for the iPhone 11 this year, offering a 20GB of data plan for only £27.99 a month. If you don't mind going for a slightly older iPhone, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better cheap iPhone tariff than this right now.
Google Pixel 6: at iD Mobile | £29 upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £26.99/pm
The Google Pixel 6 has been a popular device over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend but, no deal comes close to this one. iD Mobile is offering a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan for only £26.99 a month. If you're interested in getting the Google Pixel 6, we would snatch up this deal before it's gone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: at Samsung | SIM-free |
£949 £799
Despite being one of Samsung's newest devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 saw a massive discount in the Black Friday sales and, continues to stay discounted for Cyber Monday. Right now you will save £150. That's an especially impressive saving considering this was a pretty affordable device before the discount!
Samsung Galaxy S21: SIM-free |
£769 £649
Like the Z Fold, the Samsung Galaxy S21 also saw a big SIM-free discount in this year's sales. You can save £120 on the price, getting you a powerful Samsung device at a really affordable price point. However, it is worth noting that this is not the lowest price we've ever seen it fall.
OnePlus 9 | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage:
£629 £449 at Amazon (save £180)
While Samsung, Google and Apple stole the limelight this year, OnePlus has had some really strong discounts too. One of the best is on the OnePlus 9 where you can save an impressive £180. That leaves you paying just £449 for a device with some truly impressive specs on-board.
12GB RAM | 256GB storage:
£729 £529 at Amazon (save £200)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Fonehouse | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £52pm
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra hasn't seen that many discounts in this year's sale but overall, this is the best deal this Cyber Monday. It gets you a 100GB of data plan for only £29 upfront and then £52 a month after that. Considering how expensive this device is, that's a really solid saving.
Samsung Galaxy A22 | Virgin | 2GB data | Free upfront | £24 a month + Nintendo Switch OLED
This offer from Virgin is a bit different. You'll get the Samsung Galaxy A22 with 2GB of data but also, Virgin will throw in a free Nintendo Switch OLED. Despite the free console and phone, that only comes in at £24 a month! If the 2GB of data cap is too low for you as well, you can simply upgrade for a few quid more each month.
Three SIM | 12 month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month
Yes, not technically a phone deal but an offer that needs shouting out! Three launched the leading SIM only deal this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering up a 100GB of data plan for only £12 a month. For that price, most other SIM plans would get you a lot less data than that.
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we've put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you're looking for.
