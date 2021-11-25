These are 26 Black Friday deals you need to see right now

Things are about to get serious as Black Friday officially begins in the UK in about an hour. But there are plenty of deals already available to buy right now with low prices up for grabs across smartwatches, TVs, headphones, Nintendo Switch bundles and mobile phones. We've gathered up the very best of the bunch right here so you can pick up a bargain ahead of the rush tomorrow.

For a quick snapshot of the best Black Friday deals we've already spotted, let's start with the cheapest price ever for the Fitbit Charge 5 - now £139 at Amazon. There's also a great value Nintendo Switch bundle for £284.99, which comes with a console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Just Dance 2022 and a 3-Month Switch Online Membership for £284.99 - that's a saving of almost £100. Or how about an Amazon Echo Show 5 and Amazon Echo Dot bundle for £48.98 - that's a 57% saving.

If there's nothing that takes your fancy yet, don't worry, as there will be plenty more Black Friday deals to come over the next 24 hours. We'll be here to bring all of those top offers and more.

26 best Black Friday deals available now

£169.99 Fitbit Charge 5: £169.99 £139 at Amazon

Save £30 - The first truly great deal on the Fitbit Charge 5 is here, and we've just seen it drop down to below £140 for the very first time. As well as getting one of the very best fitness trackers money can buy right now, this deal also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium.

Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 – The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a brilliant streaming device: we gave it 4.5/5 in our review. There's a huge range of content available, plus Alexa voice control too. This is the cheapest deal we've seen for the 4K version outside of Prime Day, and a low-cost way to get Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more on a TV without any in-built smart features. It's proven to be one of the most popular Black Friday deals throughout the week but is now back in stock for immediate delivery.

JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 £499 at Amazon

Save £100 - Though there are cheaper options available, the JVC Fire TV is a good value for money option as it comes with a number of quality of life features that the cheaper sets lack. As well as a solid 4K image quality, you also get HDR and Dolby Vision support that you'll appreciate when watching films and TV. The Alexa voice remote is a handy final touch so you can control the TV and other compatible devices with just a few words.

Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine: £79.99 Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine: £79.99 £29 at Currys

Save £50.99 – This is the best cheap coffee machine deal in the UK right now. The Tassimo by Bosch machine is pod-based and works with over 80 types of coffee and hot drinks pods. It's easy to use - you just press a button - and it's popular, with an average score of 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 user reviews on the Currys' website. The £50 saving applies to all four colour variations.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) + Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £114.98 Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) + Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £114.98 £48.98 at Amazon

Save 57% - This smart display and smart speaker combo isn't to be missed at this record low price. Both are packed with convenient features, including Alexa voice assistant, video call functionality and streaming app support from the likes of Prime Video and Spotify.

Apple AirPods Pro: £239 Apple AirPods Pro: £239 £185 at Amazon

Save £54 – This is the best price yet for Apple's high-end earbuds. They come with significant improvements over the previous model – such as Active Noise Cancellation and a better design. We called them the best-sounding earbuds in our review. A MagSafe wireless charging case is included in the price, which gives you more than 24 hours of total battery life.

Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush: £219.99 Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush: £219.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £160 - Here's an utterly bonkers Black Friday deal at Amazon on the Oral-B electric toothbrush. We normally advocate for keeping it simple with these toothbrushes but this is a great opportunity to get a 'fancier' one for considerably less than half price. This one, in particular, has five brushing modes, full smartphone app integration and a handy pressure sensor to stop you from brushing too hard.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: £69.99 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: £69.99 £59 at Amazon

Save £10 - This is a record-low price for our favourite instant camera. The Mini 11 It's easy to use, includes a pop-out lens barrel for selfies and takes Instax Mini film - which is more affordable than its Polaroid equivalent. Overall, it's a great gift for anyone looking to dabble in instant photography for the first time.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 £104.99 at Amazon

Save £25 – The latest Kindle Paperwhite has only been out since the end of October and it's been given its first-ever discount for Black Friday. This new version offers an improved reading experience thanks to the 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and thinner bezels. Frequent readers will appreciate paying a premium for these features.

32-inch JVC LED TV: £249.99 32-inch JVC LED TV: £249.99 £179 at Currys

Save £70.99 – If you're just looking for a super-cheap and small TV then this 32-inch JVC from Currys is about as low as you want to go. At less than £200, it's a simple and inexpensive option that will still give you access to streaming apps while also working with Alexa and Google.

Echo Dot (4th gen): £49.99 Echo Dot (4th gen): £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £21 – The Echo Dot consistently sits towards the top of our best smart speaker rankings. It's small, versatile, decently loud and, thanks to Alexa, it’s pretty smart, too. If you're new to smart home tech, it's an easy first step - just don't expect it to compete with your sound system. This Black Friday deal drops the price of the latest version to just £4 more than the cheapest price we've ever seen - it hasn't been less since last year's Black Friday.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD: £399.99 Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD: £399.99 £299.99 at John Lewis

Save £100 – A great price for a 2-in-1 laptop is now live in the Black Friday deals at John Lewis. This is still a fairly basic machine, but for general everyday use, media streaming and light work it's more than up to the job. You also get the added flexibility of being able to flip it to tablet mode when using the touchscreen would be easier.

Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Just Dance 2022 + 3 Months Switch Online: £379.99 Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Just Dance 2022 + 3 Months Switch Online: £379.99 £284.99 at Amazon

Save £94 – This is an excellent value Nintendo Switch bundle available for Black Friday. As well as a console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month Switch Online membership you also get a copy of Just Dance 2022. The total saving of almost £100 shows just good value this bundle is from Amazon.

Shark Cordless Vacuum IZ201UK Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £199.99 at Shark

Save £150 - With a massive £150 discount it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this cordless stick vacuum. The best feature? The anti-tangle roller that prevents hair from getting trapped around the brush - it's just one of the many things we loved most in our 4.5/5 stars review. Amazon may have it at the cheapest price, but if you decide to buy direct from Shark you get a limited edition with a free Charging Dock, Motorised Pet Tool and Car Detailing Kit while it's on offer for just £199.99.

Oculus Quest 2: £299 with free £50 voucher at Argos Oculus Quest 2: £299 with free £50 voucher at Argos

This is the Oculus Quest 2 deal that's available at all retailers for Black Friday. With it, you pay full price for the VR headset but you also get a free £50 voucher to spend at your chosen retailer. Not bad if you want to get a few accessories or buy anything else later on.

55-inch LG Nano86 4K LED TV: £799 55-inch LG Nano86 4K LED TV: £799 £699 at John Lewis

Save £100 – Got a PS5 or Xbox Series X and looking for the most affordable TV that supports 4K gaming at 120Hz? Here's the one you want. The LG Nano86 comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports that - when connected to either of those games consoles - can run supported games at up to 120fps. Features such as an auto low latency mode and variable refresh rate ensure you're always getting the best gaming performance. It's £50 cheaper elsewhere but we suggest buying from John Lewis for the 5-year guarantee that's included in the price - and you can get some free earbuds.

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser: £55 Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser: £55 £29.99 at Boots

Save £25 - This is the cheapest Black Friday deal available today on a cordless water flosser. Waterpik is a top brand in the space and this is a great price for an entry-level model that features a rechargeable battery, a 210ml water reservoir that provides 45 seconds of use and four interchangeable tips.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: £849.99 Dell XPS 13 laptop: £849.99 £721 at Dell (with voucher code BF15)

Save £129 – This Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal is a great price for a device that's regularly featured in our list of the best laptops you can buy. It's a versatile machine with a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256 SSD. Basically, it's everything you could want from a high-performance compact laptop for work, school or just general use - and this is the cheapest we've seen an XPS 13 all year.

Ecovacs Robotics N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner: £249 Ecovacs Robotics N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner: £249 £129 at Amazon

Save £120 - If you'd prefer a cheaper alternative this Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Cleaner is now a huge 48% off at Amazon. It boasts high suction and a beater brush that will sweep, lift and vacuum on both hard floors and carpets for up to 120 minutes. Other conveniences include control through a smart app and Alexa - and it will auto-return to self-charge once it runs out of power.

Nintendo Switch OLED bundles: from £309.99 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED bundles: from £309.99 at Very

Very is one of the only UK retailers with the Nintendo Switch OLED in stock. You can currently choose to buy the console by itself for £309.99 or get a small saving on a bundle with games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing or Pokémon with prices starting at £339.98.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: £90 Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: £90 £59 at Amazon

Save £31 - These are the latest earbuds from Sony and they've been given a neat discount ahead of Black Friday. A 20-hour battery life, detailed sound and an IPX4 water resistance rating makes the WF-C500 a great set of earbuds on a budget.

Exclusive iPhone 13: at Fonehouse | Three | £89 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £40/pm Exclusive iPhone 13: at Fonehouse | Three | £89 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £40/pm

After a contract on the iPhone 13? Here's one of the best options we've seen since the device launched with 100GB of data included. The upfront cost of £89 is relatively high, but after that, you'll be left only paying £40 a month.

Panasonic EH-NA65CN Nanoe Hair Dryer: £109.99 Panasonic EH-NA65CN Nanoe Hair Dryer: £109.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - Looking for a cheap hair dryer this Black Friday? This Panasonic has caught our eye as it's been given a massive 64% discount at Amazon to reduce it to just £39.99. This hair dryer comes with Panasonic's Nanoe tech which is designed to give your hair a better-looking shine and reduce damage to your hair. You also get some styling attachments to create curly, thick, or frizzy hair.

GoPro Hero 10 Black with extra battery and Dual Battery charger: £649.94 GoPro Hero 10 Black with extra battery and Dual Battery charger: £649.94 £379.98 at GoPro

Save £270 – GoPro's best Black Friday deal is this massive Hero 10 Black bundle. The free spare battery and magnetic swivel clip are a real bonus, plus you get a Shorty stand, microSD card and camera case. We also think the GoPro Subscription is well worth getting, given you can cancel it at any time. The Hero 10 is currently our number one action cam, thanks to its combo of 5K video recording and the latest HyperSmooth stabilization.

BrewDog 2021 Advent Calendar: £49.95 BrewDog 2021 Advent Calendar: £49.95 £39.95 at BrewDog

Save £10 – BrewDog's annual UK advent calendar is £10 off right now. It's a great way to surprise the beer lover in your life with a different can every day of the month through December. Inside they will find 14 new beers for 2021, six new festive brews and four online exclusives.

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Building Set: £59.99 Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Building Set: £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Assemble your very own infinity gauntlet with this 590 piece Lego building set. The 33% discount brings the iconic world-dusting mitt down to its lowest-ever price, making it a great gift for the big or little Marvel fan in your life.

More of the best Black Friday deals