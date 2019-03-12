How to watch 2019 Players Championship: live stream the golf from anywhere

The 2019 golf season proper is kicking off the way it should - with the Players Championship. Back to its March slot, it really focuses the sporting world's attention back to the fairways. Those fairways belong to, as ever, the superb Sawgrass in Florida and we can tell you how to get a Players Championship live stream form absolutely anywhere in the world.

The Players Championship 2019 - where and when As it has since 1982, The Players Championship will take place at the TPC at Sawgrass course near Jacksonville in Florida, US. If you've ever played a golf video game, you will likely have torn your hair out at some stage at the tricky water-surrounded 17th hole. It's set to take place between Thursday, March 14 and Sunday, March 17. The first group on days one and two are set to tee off at 7.40am local time, so 4.40am PT or 12.40pm GMT.

Last year's tournament belonged to American Webb Simpson. His second round 63 tied the course record of -9 and opened up an early five shot lead. He never looked back and Simpson cruised to his first Players Championship title.

Back to preceding the Masters, the Players gives pro golfers the chance to set their stall out for the season, with a ludicrous winner's purse of $2.25m to play for. World number one Dustin Johnson has shown some strong form already this year, winning the World Golf Championships a few weeks ago in Mexico. But other top 10 occupiers Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari have all won tournaments in 2019, too.

It may not be one of the official four majors on the golfing calendar, but it's far from a minor event. Now into its fifth decade, the tournament has produced some of the most memorable moments - and champions - in golf history. And with the TPC at Sawgrass and its infamous 17th hole Island Green there should still be plenty of drama throughout. You can stream The Players Championship 2018 live with this handy guide.

Live stream Players Championship golf from outside your country

You can scroll a little further down the page to discover who is broadcasting the golf in the US, UK and Australia. But if you find yourself abroad this weekend, you'll soon be faced with a geo-block if you try to access a live stream.

How to watch The Players Championship in the US

NBC's Golf Channel appears to have the coverage stateside, meaning that you're sorted if you already have access to NBC as part of your cable package. You can watch on the NBC website, too, as well as on apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and more. If you're a cord-cutter and ruing your choice, there's no need. There are plenty of other services that can help you watch. For example, you can tune in and watch via another subscription service such as DirectTV, Sling and Fubo - each of which has a free trial. Out of the US this week? That's not a problem either, as getting hold of a VPN will let you get around any potential geo-blocking that gets in your way.

How to watch The Players Championship 2019: UK stream

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the Sawgrass coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel from 11.30am GMT to watch featured groups. And if you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. Don't have Sky and don't fancy subscribing just for the golf? Well Now TV may well be a decent fit for you. It costs £14.99 for a week's worth of access. And pretty much every streaming device you can think of has a Now app - you can even try it for FREE for 7 days if you haven't had a trial before. Out of the UK this weekend? Then follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch as if you were back in Blighty.

How to get a Players Championship live stream in Australia